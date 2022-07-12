Chargers Training Camp Preview: Running Backs

"Let's go. I want these guys to come. I'm in the No. 1 spot right now. I want these guys to come challenge me. Like, let's go. Bring it. Come on. Come earn some reps. That's what I want it to be. That's how their mindset it. My mindset is that no one is going to be able to out-do me out here. I'm going to be the most efficient on the field. They're going to want me on the field all the time, but I want you to come and earn." — Ekeler on the competition behind him.

There is zero intrigue in identifying the Chargers' No. 1 running back. Austin Ekeler has solidified himself in that role as one of the NFL's top dual threats coming out of the backfield. But there is a load of mystery after that. Once again. The Chargers' search for a consistent complement to Ekeler now enters its third season and with another new contender. The team took Isaiah Spiller out of Texas A&M with its third selection (No. 123 overall) in April. He joins Joshua Kelley (No. 112 in 2020) and Larry Rountree III (No. 198 in 2021) as recent draft picks added in the hopes of sharing the load with Ekeler, who has genuinely begged for help the past two seasons. The now-departed Justin Jackson was the answer in short bursts at times, but he was unable to stay healthy. Training camp will be a very interesting time when it comes to observing how the reps are being distributed among the running backs. The Chargers would love to see one of those three guys clearly emerge. So would Ekeler. — (By Jeff Miller of the LA Times).