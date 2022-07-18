Chargers Training Camp Preview: Defensive Line

"I think, certainly, Austin and Sebastian have established themselves, and we're really expecting a lot from them. That's why we went and signed them in free agency. I think that you guys can expect those guys in there, for sure. But, then, how that that front is built, there's a lot of time between now and our first game. I think by bringing in more depth, now you can really establish each guy's role within the system because we play a lot of packages — you can really establish their roles and really get them doing what they do best." — Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley on the additions of Johnson and Joseph-Day.

A year ago, the Chargers' run defense famously struggled, and the struggle was no more real than when Justin Jones and Linval Joseph were hurt. Both big bodies left even bigger gaps their reinforcements had a difficult time filling. Jerry Tillery was the only lineman in 2021 who played at least half of the Chargers' defensive snaps. He finished just below 74 percent, which was the fourth-highest total on the team. Jones and Joseph are no longer with the Chargers, though Tillery remains, entering the final season of his rookie contract. But the fact Tillery could play a lower percentage of snaps in 2022 illustrates how much the Chargers have attempted to beef up their defensive front. The signed Sebastian Joseph-Day and Austin Johnson to be starters. They also signed Morgan Fox, re-signed Christian Covington and drafted Otito Ogbonnia out of UCLA. Behind that group, comes holdovers Breiden Fehoko, Forrest Merrill and Andrew Brown. The numbers — and the experience, particularly running this scheme — sound impressive. But it might not be until, say, mid-season, when the injuries likely will start adding up, that we'll know the answer to this question. — (By Jeff Miller of the LA Times).