Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Chargers Training Camp Preview: Cornerbacks 

Jul 20, 2022 at 01:29 PM
IMG_3902
Eric Smith

Senior Writer

220526_OTA_TN_035
Ty Nowell/Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA’s on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Chargers Training Camp is on the horizon, as the Bolts will soon return to work to get ready for the 2022 season. The Chargers will host 10 open practices as they welcome fans back to Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa.

What's in store for the Bolts in camp? Expectations are high, as second-year Head Coach Brandon Staley leads a roster focused on physicality that added numerous new faces this offseason.

Chargers.com will take a glance at each position group leading up to training camp, continuing with the cornerbacks.

Who's on the roster?

J.C. Jackson (5th year in NFL; 1st year with Chargers), Michael Davis (6; 6), Asante Samuel, Jr. (2; 2), Bryce Callahan (7; 1), Tevaughn Campbell (3; 3), Kemon Hall (2; 2), Brandon Sebastian (1; 1).

Camp outlook

Jackson was a splashy free-agent addition who is a lockdown cornerback and the face of this position group. He's a ballhawk, too, with 25 total interceptions in 62 career games.

And while Jackson is the team's No. 1 guy, there is ample talent and depth behind him.

Davis (14 starts) and Samuel (12 starts) played plenty a season ago in Brandon Staley's scheme. Davis is a veteran with 49 career starts and six total picks, while Samuel offers flexibility and can play inside and outside for this group.

Callahan has a strong track record, too, as he enters his first season with the Chargers. He previously starred for the Bears and Broncos, and has five career sacks, meaning he could be one to watch off the edge. He's also made 45 career starts.

Campbell also has starting experience, with 11 of them in his first two seasons in the league. He made seven a year ago, when he forced a pair of fumbles and added a fumble recovery.

Hall was primarily a special teamer in 2021, playing 300-plus snaps in that phase. Sebastian was added as an undrafted free agent from Boston College, where he had eight interceptions in 43 career games.

Photos: Best of J.C. Jackson's Offseason

Take a look at some of the best shots of J.C. Jackson's 2022 offseason

220718_JCJackson_Gallery_001
1 / 39
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220718_JCJackson_Gallery_002
2 / 39
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220718_JCJackson_Gallery_003
3 / 39
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220718_JCJackson_Gallery_004
4 / 39
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220718_JCJackson_Gallery_005
5 / 39
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220718_JCJackson_Gallery_006
6 / 39
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220718_JCJackson_Gallery_007
7 / 39
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220718_JCJackson_Gallery_008
8 / 39
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220718_JCJackson_Gallery_009
9 / 39
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220718_JCJackson_Gallery_010
10 / 39
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220718_JCJackson_Gallery_011
11 / 39
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220718_JCJackson_Gallery_012
12 / 39
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220718_JCJackson_Gallery_013
13 / 39
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220718_JCJackson_Gallery_014
14 / 39
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220718_JCJackson_Gallery_015
15 / 39
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220718_JCJackson_Gallery_016
16 / 39
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220718_JCJackson_Gallery_017
17 / 39
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220718_JCJackson_Gallery_018
18 / 39
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220718_JCJackson_Gallery_019
19 / 39
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220718_JCJackson_Gallery_020
20 / 39
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220718_JCJackson_Gallery_021
21 / 39
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220718_JCJackson_Gallery_022
22 / 39
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220718_JCJackson_Gallery_023
23 / 39
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220718_JCJackson_Gallery_024
24 / 39
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220718_JCJackson_Gallery_025
25 / 39
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220718_JCJackson_Gallery_026
26 / 39
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220718_JCJackson_Gallery_027
27 / 39
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220718_JCJackson_Gallery_028
28 / 39
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220718_JCJackson_Gallery_029
29 / 39
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220718_JCJackson_Gallery_030
30 / 39
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220718_JCJackson_Gallery_031
31 / 39
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220718_JCJackson_Gallery_032
32 / 39
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220718_JCJackson_Gallery_033
33 / 39
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220718_JCJackson_Gallery_034
34 / 39
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220718_JCJackson_Gallery_035
35 / 39
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220718_JCJackson_Gallery_036
36 / 39
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220718_JCJackson_Gallery_037
37 / 39
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220718_JCJackson_Gallery_038
38 / 39
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220718_JCJackson_Gallery_039
39 / 39
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Quick quote

"We have different combinations that we can work with, whether that's Asante inside with Mike [Davis] and J.C. [Jackson], outside, or bringing Bryce [Callahan] inside and putting Asante outside. Depending on who we play, all of those guys could be on the field at once. I just think that it gives you a lot of layers to what you can do."

— Chargers Defensive Coordinator Renaldo Hill on depth at cornerback.

One big question… How will Asante Samuel Jr. do in Year 2?

Samuel got off to a quick start with interceptions in two of the first three games, but injuries at midseason caused him to miss five games. He was second on the team with 11 passes defensed despite time missed. With the signings of J.C. Jackson and Bryce Callahan – along with Derwin James at safety -- Samuel will have a strong group of veterans to lean on during training camp and throughout the season as he continues his development. — (By Joe Reedy of The Associated Press).

Bolt Up for 2022!

Secure your 2022 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Chargers Training Camp Preview: Linebackers

Bosa, Murray and Tranquill return, while Mack, Van Noy and Reeder among new additions to deep and talented position group

news

Chargers Training Camp Preview: Defensive Line

Joseph-Day, Johnson highlight new additions up front for Bolts

news

Chargers Training Camp Preview: Offensive Line

Unit could be among league's best as right tackle battle will be closely watched

news

Chargers Training Camp Preview: Wide Receivers

Palmer, Guyton among candidates for No. 3 role behind Allen, Williams

news

Chargers Training Camp Preview: Tight Ends

New-addition Everett leads group filled with talent and depth

news

Chargers Training Camp Preview: Running Backs

Ekeler is lead back, but there is plenty of competition for carries behind him

news

Chargers Training Camp Preview: Quarterbacks

A look at the quartet of Bolts signal callers as training camp looms

news

Los Angeles Chargers Announce 2022 Training Camp Schedule

Held once again at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, open practices at 2022 Chargers Training Camp are free of charge.

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.

video

Chargers Partner with Fresh Vine Wine, Co-Owned by Nina Dobrev & Julianne Hough

The Chargers announced a new multi-year partnership with Fresh Vine Wine, owned by entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough, to feature their wine at select bars at SoFi Stadium! To celebrate the announcement, Dobrev and Hough cheered on the Chargers at the team's first home game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, August 22.

video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.

video

Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough Vlog Their Trip to SoFi Stadium

Entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough crash the Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers preseason game at SoFi Stadium! Join them for a vlog of their tour of the one-of-a-kind NFL stadium as they promote their lifestyle wine brand, Fresh Vine Wine.

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

news

Los Angeles Chargers and Fresh Vine Wine Announce Partnership

Celebrities Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough partner with the Chargers for a new SoFi Stadium offering.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Safety JT Woods

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed safety JT Woods to a rookie contract. The Bolts selected Woods in the third round with the No. 79 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Running Back Isaiah Spiller

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed running back Isaiah Spiller to a rookie contract. The Bolts selected Spiller in the fourth round with the No. 123 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Guard Zion Johnson

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed guard Zion Johnson to a rookie contract. The Bolts selected Johnson with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Defensive Lineman Morgan Fox

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Morgan Fox.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Claim Zack Bailey Off Waivers

The Los Angeles Chargers today claimed guard/tackle Zack Bailey off waivers.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Five Members of 2022 Draft Class

The Los Angeles Chargers announced that they signed five players selected in the 2022 NFL Draft to rookie contracts — UCLA defensive lineman Otito Ogbonnia (No. 160 overall), Georgia offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer (No. 195), Wake Forest defensive back Ja'Sir Taylor (No. 214), Mississippi defensive back Deane Leonard (No. 236) and Purdue fullback Zander Horvath (No. 260).

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Outside Linebacker Kyle Van Noy

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Cornerback Bryce Callahan

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Bryce Callahan.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Undrafted Free Agents

The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with the following undrafted free agents on Saturday after the conclusion of the 2022 NFL Draft:

video

Bolt Up: 2022 Draft Hype Video

Take a look back at the Chargers draft picks through the years as the start of the 2022 NFL Draft draws near and who the Chargers will select with their first round pick will be revealed.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Offensive Lineman Will Clapp

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed center/guard Will Clapp.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Linebacker Troy Reeder

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Troy Reeder.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Wide Receiver DeAndre Carter

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver DeAndre Carter.

video

All In: Offseason Special | Arms Race

Go behind the scenes of the Chargers blockbuster 2022 free agency on this special offseason episode of All In powered by Bud Light. See how the acquisitions of six-time Pro Bowl linebacker Khalil Mack, star cornerback J.C. Jackson and more came together as the Bolts begin loading up for the arms race for the AFC West.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Tight End Gerald Everett

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tight end Gerald Everett.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Punter JK Scott

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed punter JK Scott.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Christian Covington

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with defensive lineman Christian Covington.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Chase Daniel

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed quarterback Chase Daniel.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Dustin Hopkins

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed kicker Dustin Hopkins to a multi-year contract.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Announce Free Agency Moves

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with Pro Bowl cornerback J.C. Jackson, defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day, defensive lineman Austin Johnson and long snapper Josh Harris.

news

Chargers Acquire Six-Time Pro Bowl Outside Linebacker Khalil Mack

The Los Angeles Chargers today announced the team has acquired outside linebacker Khalil Mack from the Chicago Bears. In exchange, the Chargers will send a 2022 second-round draft pick and a 2023 sixth-round selection to Chicago.

news

Chargers Tender Offers to Guyton, Norton and Parham Jr.

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed tenders on wide receiver Jalen Guyton, tackle Storm Norton and tight end Donald Parham Jr.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Mike Williams to Multi-Year Extension

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Mike Williams to a multi-year contract extension.

video

Let's Play: Drue Tranquill vs. Uchenna Nwosu in Super Smash Bros

Drue Tranquill and Uchenna Nwosu battle it out in a duel of Super Smash Bros in this episode of Let's Play! Presented by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Pass the Sticks: Chris Rumph vs. Tre' McKitty in NBA 2K21

Chris Rumph and Tre' McKitty face off in NBA 2K21 by EA Sports in this episode of Pass the Sticks powered by Toyota.

video

All In: Episode 10 | Our Way

Go behind the scenes of creating the 2021 Chargers and their new identity on the season finale of All In powered by Bud Light. Look back at some of the Bolts landmark games of the year, including wins over the Kansas City Chiefs & Cincinnati Bengals, as the team begins to prepare for the 2022 combine, the NFL Draft and beyond.

Latest News
Advertising