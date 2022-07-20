Chargers Training Camp Preview: Cornerbacks 

Chargers Training Camp is on the horizon, as the Bolts will soon return to work to get ready for the 2022 season. The Chargers will host 10 open practices as they welcome fans back to Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa.

What's in store for the Bolts in camp? Expectations are high, as second-year Head Coach Brandon Staley leads a roster focused on physicality that added numerous new faces this offseason.

Chargers.com will take a glance at each position group leading up to training camp, continuing with the cornerbacks.

Who's on the roster?

J.C. Jackson (5th year in NFL; 1st year with Chargers), Michael Davis (6; 6), Asante Samuel, Jr. (2; 2), Bryce Callahan (7; 1), Tevaughn Campbell (3; 3), Kemon Hall (2; 2), Brandon Sebastian (1; 1).

Camp outlook

Jackson was a splashy free-agent addition who is a lockdown cornerback and the face of this position group. He's a ballhawk, too, with 25 total interceptions in 62 career games.

And while Jackson is the team's No. 1 guy, there is ample talent and depth behind him.

Davis (14 starts) and Samuel (12 starts) played plenty a season ago in Brandon Staley's scheme. Davis is a veteran with 49 career starts and six total picks, while Samuel offers flexibility and can play inside and outside for this group.

Callahan has a strong track record, too, as he enters his first season with the Chargers. He previously starred for the Bears and Broncos, and has five career sacks, meaning he could be one to watch off the edge. He's also made 45 career starts.

Campbell also has starting experience, with 11 of them in his first two seasons in the league. He made seven a year ago, when he forced a pair of fumbles and added a fumble recovery.