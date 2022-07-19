Chargers Training Camp Preview: Linebackers 

"It'll be a position that's specifically tailored for him. It's not a position that he hasn't performed before. We're going to try and take advantage of and try to leverage his experiences within our defense. He does bring that versatility to play on the edge or behind the football. He's been a Green Dot before. We're going to try and utilize all those experiences and skillsets to our advantage. I think we're training him the right way. He's providing us a lot from a play-making standpoint, from a leadership standpoint. I'm really excited to join up with him in training camp where his real gifts are going to come to life, which is his toughness, his physicality, his discipline. Those things will really come to life when we get pads on." — Staley on Van Noy's fit in his defense.

The Chargers traded second- and third-round picks in 2020 to move back into the first round to select Murray, an explosive, playmaking linebacker out of Oklahoma. After a rookie year in which he regularly displayed potential - and made a team-leading 107 tackles for then-head coach Anthony Lynn - Murray struggled last season while battling multiple ankle injuries. He is now rehabilitating from surgery and facing an unknown future as he tries to establish himself in coach Brandon Staley's scheme. The Chargers expect Murray to be ready "at some point" during training camp, Staley said in June. But no one can be certain what to expect when Murray does return, particularly after his inconsistent play in 2021, a performance that clearly was impacted by his health. The Chargers allowed Kyzir White, their leading tackler last year, to depart via free agency and signed Troy Reeder, who played for Staley with the Rams. They also added Kyle Van Noy, a versatile veteran who can play inside. But there is certainly a spot for Murray, who was a 16-game starter as a rookie. How completely he embraces the opportunity will be something to watch once he rejoins his teammates. — (By Jeff Miller of the LA Times).