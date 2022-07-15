Chargers Training Camp Preview: Offensive Line

"I think Zion has come in with a great head on his shoulders. I think he has real confidence. He has all of the things that you look for, physically, in an interior player, but I think his mindset has been impressive to his teammates — the guys like [C] Corey Linsley and [G] Matt Feiler, guys who have played a lot of football, [QB] Justin Herbert, [WR] Keenan Allen. This guy has the right mindset. He comes out here, he trains, he's really prepared in meetings. He goes out here and he practices hard. He owns us mistakes. He doesn't make the same mistake twice. Those are the things that you're looking for in a rookie, especially a first-round pick of his caliber." — Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley on Johnson.

The four starting spots on the offensive line from left to right are set. Rashawn Slater, who was an All-Pro as a rookie, starts at left tackle. Matt Feiler at left guard. Corey Linsley at center. And rookie first-round pick Zion Johnson at right guard. The only hole is at right tackle, and Storm Norton and Trey Pipkins will be competing for that starting job in training camp. It is, to me, the most important training camp battle on the roster. If the Chargers can merely get league-average play, particularly in pass protection, from their right tackle, they could have the best offensive line in football. Pipkins looked excellent in the two games he started last year, at left tackle against the Chiefs in Week 15 and at right tackle against the Broncos in Week 17. He spent this offseason working out with respected offensive line coach Duke Manyweather in Dallas. I think Pipkins will have a good chance to win this job, but we will have to wait and see what happens later this month and into August. — (By The Athletic's Daniel Popper).