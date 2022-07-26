Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Chargers Veterans Arrive to Kick Off 2022 Training Camp

Jul 26, 2022 at 09:08 AM
The Bolts are back in the building.

Chargers veterans reported to Hoag Performance Center on Tuesday morning for training camp, marking the official start of the 2022 season.

Rookies reported in Costa Mesa last week. With the full team now present, there is a noticeable buzz around the team facility.

"There's a new energy this year," said tight end Tre McKitty. "You can feel it."

Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley is now in his second season, and wants his team to focus on being tough, physical and disciplined in camp.

The Bolts will go through medical evaluations, meetings and installs Tuesday before holding their first practice Wednesday morning at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

Photos: The Bolts Report for Training Camp 2022

Check out the best photos of the squad rolling in for the start of camp

Khalil Mack
1 / 56

Khalil Mack

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Khalil Mack
2 / 56

Khalil Mack

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Joey Bosa
3 / 56

Joey Bosa

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Joe Gaziano & Cole Christiansen
4 / 56

Joe Gaziano & Cole Christiansen

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Sebastian Joseph-Day
5 / 56

Sebastian Joseph-Day

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Mark Webb Jr.
6 / 56

Mark Webb Jr.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
J.C. Jackson
7 / 56

J.C. Jackson

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
J.C. Jackson
8 / 56

J.C. Jackson

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Keenan Allen
9 / 56

Keenan Allen

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chase Daniel
10 / 56

Chase Daniel

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Kenneth Murray Jr.
11 / 56

Kenneth Murray Jr.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Matt Feiler
12 / 56

Matt Feiler

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Brenden Jaimes
13 / 56

Brenden Jaimes

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Gabe Nabers
14 / 56

Gabe Nabers

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Michael Bandy
15 / 56

Michael Bandy

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Donald Parham Jr.
16 / 56

Donald Parham Jr.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Joshua Kelley
17 / 56

Joshua Kelley

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Zack Bailey
18 / 56

Zack Bailey

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Austin Ekeler
19 / 56

Austin Ekeler

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Austin Ekeler
20 / 56

Austin Ekeler

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Joe Reed
21 / 56

Joe Reed

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Christian Covington
22 / 56

Christian Covington

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Ryan Hunter
23 / 56

Ryan Hunter

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Justin Herbert & Dustin Hopkins
24 / 56

Justin Herbert & Dustin Hopkins

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Ben DeLuca
25 / 56

Ben DeLuca

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Nasir Adderley
26 / 56

Nasir Adderley

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Breiden Fehoko
27 / 56

Breiden Fehoko

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Jamal Davis
28 / 56

Jamal Davis

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Trey Pipkins III
29 / 56

Trey Pipkins III

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Maurice Ffrench & Damon Lloyd
30 / 56

Maurice Ffrench & Damon Lloyd

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Easton Stick
31 / 56

Easton Stick

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Derwin James
32 / 56

Derwin James

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Rashawn Slater
33 / 56

Rashawn Slater

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Tre McKitty
34 / 56

Tre McKitty

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Morgan Fox
35 / 56

Morgan Fox

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Amen Ogbongbemiga
36 / 56

Amen Ogbongbemiga

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Amen Ogbongbemiga
37 / 56

Amen Ogbongbemiga

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Carlo Kemp
38 / 56

Carlo Kemp

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Alohi Gilman
39 / 56

Alohi Gilman

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Mike Williams
40 / 56

Mike Williams

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Troy Reeder
41 / 56

Troy Reeder

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Josh Palmer
42 / 56

Josh Palmer

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Michael Davis
43 / 56

Michael Davis

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Gerald Everett
44 / 56

Gerald Everett

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Emeke Egbule
45 / 56

Emeke Egbule

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Kyle Van Noy
46 / 56

Kyle Van Noy

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Drue Tranquill
47 / 56

Drue Tranquill

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Hunter Kampmoyer
48 / 56

Hunter Kampmoyer

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Jerry Tillery
49 / 56

Jerry Tillery

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Kemon Hall
50 / 56

Kemon Hall

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Forrest Merrill
51 / 56

Forrest Merrill

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Nick Niemann
52 / 56

Nick Niemann

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Will Clapp
53 / 56

Will Clapp

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Jason Moore
54 / 56

Jason Moore

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Storm Norton
55 / 56

Storm Norton

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Andrew Brown
56 / 56

Andrew Brown

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
With numerous fresh faces on the roster, defensive tackle Christian Covington said he's excited to see how the team comes together over the next few weeks.

"We have a lot of new guys on this defense, a lot of new blood, especially with the younger guys as well," Covington said. "I've been kind of antsy to get back together with everyone. I know the whole team has been antsy to be able to get back to get together and see the work come to true fruition at this point.

"I know everyone has been excited and antsy to get back to camp," Covington added. "We're all excited to see how it unfolds and get the season started."

And even though there might be lofty expectations outside of the building, defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day — who is among the newcomers — said the team is solely focused on attacking the grind each and every day.

"Complacency is the easiest way to be humbled," Joseph-Day said.

The Chargers will host 10 open practices in camp, beginning with Wednesday morning's session.

