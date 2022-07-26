Chargers Veterans Arrive to Kick Off 2022 Training Camp

The Bolts are back in the building.
Chargers veterans reported to Hoag Performance Center on Tuesday morning for training camp, marking the official start of the 2022 season.
Rookies reported in Costa Mesa last week. With the full team now present, there is a noticeable buzz around the team facility.
"There's a new energy this year," said tight end Tre McKitty. "You can feel it."
Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley is now in his second season, and wants his team to focus on being tough, physical and disciplined in camp.
The Bolts will go through medical evaluations, meetings and installs Tuesday before holding their first practice Wednesday morning at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
With numerous fresh faces on the roster, defensive tackle Christian Covington said he's excited to see how the team comes together over the next few weeks.
"We have a lot of new guys on this defense, a lot of new blood, especially with the younger guys as well," Covington said. "I've been kind of antsy to get back together with everyone. I know the whole team has been antsy to be able to get back to get together and see the work come to true fruition at this point.
"I know everyone has been excited and antsy to get back to camp," Covington added. "We're all excited to see how it unfolds and get the season started."
And even though there might be lofty expectations outside of the building, defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day — who is among the newcomers — said the team is solely focused on attacking the grind each and every day.
"Complacency is the easiest way to be humbled," Joseph-Day said.
The Chargers will host 10 open practices in camp, beginning with Wednesday morning's session.
