Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Joey Bosa's Beautiful Mind 

Nov 20, 2018 at 11:55 AM
Henne_Ricky
Ricky Henne

Managing Editor

1120bosa

He stands at a hulking 6-5, 280-pounds; a physical specimen seemingly designed by the football gods.

He has everything you look for in a defensive lineman.

Power.

Quickness.

Athleticism.

He's also only 23 years old, figuring to only get faster and stronger as he enters the prime of his career. Still, all these factors pale in comparison to Joey Bosa's biggest strength.

It's his cerebral approach to the game that has number 99 already entrenched as the preeminent defensive end in the National Football League.

You see, Bosa doesn't just want to use his arsenal of moves; he wants to understand why each tool in his toolbox works. Why is it so effective? How does it translate to a more efficient pass rush?

"You do all these things because you know they work, but why do them?" he said while explaining his approach. "What makes that technique more effective than another technique? That's where I find enjoyment. In actually breaking it down and learning why you do this move. Not just because it beats the guy, but what specific movements and what parts of your body can you move and improve to make it even cleaner and more fluid? How are you actually placing that foot-point of the toe? How high is that foot getting in the air? How quick is it getting down? Where is it placed when it gets put down? You could take everything into a complete science and try to break it down even further."

Basically, Bosa attacks his job with a deep philosophical approach unheard of in the NFL. In fact, his thirst to understand why each move in his toolbox works borders on obsessive.

"There are so many different ways to rush the passer," he explained. "It's a game of inches, if not centimeters. So any little thing can help you, even the way you point your toe. It's very fulfilling when you do a move you've never done before and it gets you a sack. It's literally how I am in anything in life. If I take an interest in something, I'm going to go all in and really get into it."

The results speak for themselves.

After missing the first nine games of the season with a foot injury, Joey Bosa returned to the lineup last week determined to continue his dominating ways.  He followed up his 2016 campaign, in which he was named the NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Year, with a historic sophomore season in 2017 in which he posted 70 tackles, 12.5 sacks, 11 tackles for loss, four forced fumbles and a whopping 21 QB hits. In Week 8 vs. the Patriots, Bosa set the NFL record for the most sacks by a player in his first 20 games (19). As a result, he earned the first Pro Bowl honor of his career.

Truth be told, Bosa's love for football differs from most other players.

You won't catch him watching college games on a Saturday or one of the NFL's primetime games. In fact, he explained how it wasn't until he missed the first nine games of this season that he fully realized how much he actually loves the game.

Still, what Joey Bosa lives for most is playing defensive end. The technical side of it. The one-on-one battles that weave together with the rest of the defensive linemen as they work in complex unison.

"I don't watch football really ever, unless my brother's playing or (watching) film," he said bluntly. "I love watching the defensive line. I love pass rushing. I love playing D-line. There are so many different ways to rush the passer, and I'm still learning. That's what I really love – that specific part of football."

Bosa doesn't limit himself to only watching fellow stars at his position. Even with all his success, he studies backup and rotational players as well.

For instance, Chris Landrum and Isaac Rochell are two youngsters who marvel at the way Bosa watches their tape. While they appreciate how much he's helped them improve their own game, they also marvel at how he's looking for ways to incorporate their moves into his ever-expanding toolbox.

"Joey doesn't have to watch the second-team guys, but with the pass rush, he watches us," Landrum explained. "He tries to help us, but it's also more than that. He's looking for ways to improve himself. His passion for the pass rush is crazy. If there's one thing about Joey, he works harder than anybody on this team."

"He's such a technician, and he takes such pride in his work, that it inspires us to adopt the same mindset," added Rochell. "We see how pass rush is more than just grit and technique. He has both, but really, it's the way he is so precise with his hands and his feet. And he wants to get better. We'll be watching tape in the room, and even when he's not in (the play) or on tape, he'll stop us and say, 'Hey, can you rewind that? Let me see what he did there. Let me see how he put his foot there?' Film time for him is a time to be selfish in the sense to look at what other guys are doing and how that can help him. And then when we're on the field, he does an even better job of giving advice and critiquing what we do."

It's clear that technique and fundamentals are paramount to Bosa's success, but it wasn't always that way.

Growing up in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Bosa dominated the game when he was younger, but once he hit high school he quickly realized there was more to it. That's when his love affair with the position began and he vociferously focused on the intricacies of the game. He gave up other sports he played like baseball and basketball, focusing solely on the gridiron.

It was during Bosa's senior year of high school that he really began incorporating techniques and fundamentals. However, enrolling at Ohio State took it to another level.

"It didn't really start happening much until my sophomore year when Coach (Larry) Johnson came in. Pretty much the way I pass rush is based off of how he coaches. If you watch his D-line, they all rush very similar. If you watch my brother (Nick), we have very similar playing styles. I got obsessed with it when he became coach because that's what he brought to the D-line room."

It's a style his current defensive line coach, Giff Smith, believes in as well. The two joined the Bolts at the same time, meshing immediately due to their intense belief in the importance of technique and fundamentals.

As Bosa continues his meteoric trajectory in becoming one of NFL's premier players, his thirst to improve and understand his position is rising at an equal pace.

"Playing defensive end is a crazy skill, and it's just so technical," he said matter-of-factly. "It's not about learning the defense or learning the offense; it's honing the specific skill. I find it very enjoyable to be able to learn new things, and then apply them and be able to win individually and as a team. I want to understand it all. If I understand it, I'll be able to control it and use it a lot better."

Related Content

news

What You Need to Know About Free Agency

Free agency is right around the corner so there's no better time to get acclimated to the ins-and-outs than now.

news

What You Need to Know About Free Agency

Free agency is right around the corner so there's no better time to get acclimated to the ins-and-outs than now. Here's what you need to know.

news

Which Chargers are Unrestricted Free Agents in 2021?

As the Bolts prepare for 2021, take a look at the players who will be unrestricted free agents when their contracts expire in March.

news

Joey Bosa Nominated for 2020 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Each NFL team nominates one of its players for the award, which recognizes players around the league who exemplify outstanding sportsmanship on the field.

news

The Night Austin Ekeler Made the Chargers

A standout performance in the 2017 preseason finale was the start Ekeler's rise to NFL stardom.

news

Nasir Adderley on Opportunities and "Not Taking Any Day for Granted" in 2020

"I'm prepared and I trust my preparation.  I'm confident wherever they want to put me."

news

Drue Tranquill: SoFi Stadium an 'Engineering Phenomena'

Take a look back at what the second-year linebacker had to say on "Chargers Weekly."

news

Breiden Fehoko on Dad's Influence & the Impact of "Uncle Junior" on His Family

The rookie nose tackle reflects on how his Polynesian culture "built on love and respect" has been a driving force for the bond between him and his dad.

news

With Week 1 Approaching, Chargers to Rely on Secondary Depth

A timetable has not yet been determined for All-Pro safety Derwin James' return to the field.

news

Rookies Get Taste of Chargers Football

"It seems like this offseason has been going on forever, so just having a chance to come out here and compete with my teammates has been a true blessing."

news

Tight End Donald Parham Jr. Looks to Bring Big-Play Ability to Bolts

The 6-foot-8, 260-pound tight end was dominant in the XFL.

news

SoFi Stadium Takes Center Stage for Social Justice

"The gorilla is out there. The gorilla is racism. It's there and we feel it. I've lived it all my life."

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.

video

Chargers Partner with Fresh Vine Wine, Co-Owned by Nina Dobrev & Julianne Hough

The Chargers announced a new multi-year partnership with Fresh Vine Wine, owned by entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough, to feature their wine at select bars at SoFi Stadium! To celebrate the announcement, Dobrev and Hough cheered on the Chargers at the team's first home game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, August 22.

video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.

video

Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough Vlog Their Trip to SoFi Stadium

Entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough crash the Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers preseason game at SoFi Stadium! Join them for a vlog of their tour of the one-of-a-kind NFL stadium as they promote their lifestyle wine brand, Fresh Vine Wine.

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

news

Los Angeles Chargers and Fresh Vine Wine Announce Partnership

Celebrities Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough partner with the Chargers for a new SoFi Stadium offering.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Michael Bandy and Taylor Bertolet

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Michael Bandy and kicker Taylor Bertolet from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Browns Hype Video

The Chargers travel to First Energy Stadium to take on the Cleveland Browns in Week 5.

video

All In: Episode 4 | Chosen

On the fourth episode of ALL IN Season 2, follow second-year cornerback Asante Samuel, Jr.'s journey to and through the NFL, from his roots in Florida football, his marquee matchup vs elite wide receiver Davante Adams in Week 1, and the relentless mentality he brings to every snap.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Michael Bandy

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Michael Bandy from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Texans Hype Video

The Chargers hit the road to take on the Houston Texans in Week 4.

video

Between 2 Kegs: Mike Williams vs. Shawne Merriman

On the premiere of season two of Between 2 Kegs, Shawne faces off against Mike Williams. Watch to see who wins as they talk about Mike's most memorable parties at Clemson, the story of the first time Merriman hit LT at practice his rookie year, and more. Powered by Bud Light.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Tight End Richard Rodgers

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated tight end Richard Rodgers from the practice squad for Sunday's game. The team also downgraded tight end Donald Parham Jr., to doutbtful.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Jaguars Hype Video

The Chargers return home to SoFi Stadium to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 3.

video

All In: Episode 3 | First Blood

On the third episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access as the 2022 LA Chargers begin their season and see who will draw first blood in the battle for the highly competitive AFC West. Go behind the scenes of the Bolts' first two games vs the Raiders & Chiefs.

video

Coming Soon | All In Season 2, Episode 3

Get an exclusive look at the LA Chargers as they begin the 2022 season and battle against two AFC West opponents. Check out episode 3 of All In Season 2 on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com Friday, September 23rd at 10am.

news

Chargers Elevate Jason Moore, Jr. and Richard Rodgers

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Jason Moore Jr., and tight end Richard Rodgers from the practice squad for Thursday night's game.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers at Chiefs Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the the Kansas City Chiefs to open the first ever Prime Video Thursday Night Football in Kansas City for Week 2.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Christian Covington to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Christian Covington to the active roster from the team's practice squad. To make room for Covington on the active roster, the Chargers waived defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Raiders Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the the Las Vegas Raiders to open the 2022 NFL season in Week 1 at SoFi Stadium.

news

Chargers Elevate Kemon Hall & Richard Rodgers for Week 1

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated cornerback Kemon Hall and tight end Richard Rodgers from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

video

All In: Episode 2 | Football 202

On the second episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on the 2022 LA Chargers. With quarterback Justin Herbert entering Year 2 in Joe Lombardi's offensive scheme, the Bolts are set on stacking upon their success in his record-breaking 2021 season and making a run in 2022.

news

5 Things to Watch for in 2nd Episode of 'All In'

Here's a look at key storylines from the second episode of the all-access show

video

Coming Soon | All In Season 2, Episode 2

Get an exclusive look at the LA Chargers as they begin 2022 training camp and prepare to put in work to separate themselves from the pack. Check out episode 2 of All In Season 2 on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com Monday September 5.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Running Back Sony Michel

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed running back Sony Michel. In a corresponding move, the team waived running back Larry Rountree III.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign 14 Players to Practice Squad

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed 14 players to the practice squad.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Reduce Roster to 53 Players

The Los Angeles Chargers today released one player and waived 26, including one with an injury designation.

news

Going the Distance with DeAndre Carter

"I'm trying to make a play out there. I'm trying to be exciting and explosive for our team and the crowd. Big returns are definitely big momentum shifts in the game for your team."

news

Los Angeles Chargers Trim Roster to 80 Players

The Los Angeles Chargers today reduced the roster to 80 players.

video

All In: Episode 1 | Get Your Mind Right

On the season premiere of ALL IN, go back inside Chargers headquarters as, after a rollercoaster 2021 season full of broken records and close finishes, the LA Chargers are back with a new rookie class and a retooled defense. Get exclusive access to the Bolts team meeting room as Justin Herbert, Joey Bosa, Derwin James and more begin creating a championship mentality for 2022.

news

5 Things to Watch for in 1st Episode of 'All In'

The 2022 season premiere is out, and here's a look at key storylines from the first episode of the all-access show

gallery

Top Shots: Bolts Host Cowboys at SoFi Stadium

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Dallas Cowboys

Latest News
Advertising