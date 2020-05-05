Joe Reed Bringing Versatility to Bolts

But along with his return prowess, Reed has shown he's adept with skills as a receiver and running back as well.

"(I) break tackles and make big plays (as a receiver,)" he said. "What could be a short gain, I'm the type of guy to (get) yards after catch and be elusive…. I played some running back in high school and played a little bit here at UVA. From the phone calls I've had (on draft day,) that's something I plan on taking with me to L.A."

That versatility is something Telesco and his staff took note of and ultimately, is something Reed is looking forward to bringing out west.

"It's going to help him hold a roster spot because he can do a lot of different things for us both on offense, and really, (play) multiple positions as a receiver and a running back," Telesco said. "I talked to the scouts and talked to the coaches, we almost call him like a wingback with some stuff he did at Virginia…. (He had) big-time production at Virginia returning kicks and also covering kicks and covering punts. To have some special teams value, not only returning but also covering kicks, in the receiver room is really helpful and will help him get his career going as he develops into a receiver."