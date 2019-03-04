Jim Trotter Talks Keenan Allen's 'Drive to be the Best'

"I had seen Keenan from afar, but never really spent time with him. So, I was just curious knowing his talents, I just wanted to know what the guy was like and what his drive was like. So, when I went down to North Carolina, that's kind of what I learned. You were able to go back and see the roots – where that certain attitude and makeup and drive comes from, and I value that, so I appreciate him allowing me to do that. And what I saw was a guy who very early on learned from his stepdad and his older brothers that there's a certain way you have to play this game if you want to be successful, and as his stepdad liked to say to him, 'It's a grown man's game.' So, even at seven years old, you may get knocked around but you always get up and you keep going. So, it allowed me to better understand that sort of alpha-dog mentality he has when he's on the field and just his drive to be the best."