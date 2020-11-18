Jets-Chargers Week 11 Injury Report

A look at the injury reports of the Chargers and New York Jets as we head into Week 11 of the 2020 season.
Los Angeles Chargers:
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Joey Bosa
|DE
|Concussion
|FP
|Bryan Bulaga
|T
|Back
|FP
|Dan Feeney
|C/G
|Knee
|FP
|Casey Hayward Jr.
|CB
|Ankle
|FP
|Cole Mazza
|LS
|Illness
|LP
|Tyrod Taylor
|QB
|Ribs
|DNP
New York Jets:
|Players
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Henry Anderson
|DL
|Knee/Ankle
|DNP
|Mekhi Becton
|OL
|Chest
|FP
|Blake Cashman
|LB
|Hamstrings
|DNP
|Sam Darnold
|QB
|Right Shoulder
|DNP
|Sam Ficken
|K
|Right Groin
|LP
|Patrick Onwuasor
|LB
|Hamstring
|FP
|Breshad Perriman
|WR
|Shoulder
|LP
|Vyncint Smith
|WR
|Groin
|LP
|Quinnen Williams
|DL
|Hamstring
|LP
* Indicates team did not practice and participation for that day is an estimate
* indicates player is on Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return
*NIR* - Not Injury Related
Practice Status
- *DNP *- Did not participate in practice
- *LP *- Limited participation in practice
- *FP *- Full participation
- *(-) *- Not listed
Game Status
- *Out *- Player will not play
- *Doubtful *- Player is unlikely to play
- *Questionable *- Player is not certain to play
- *(-) *- Not listed