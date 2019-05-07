"Jersey Confidence" Abounds in Michael Badgley

What a difference a year makes for Michael Badgley.

Rewind to last spring and he was an undrafted rookie trying to cut his teeth with the Indianapolis Colts. But while Badgley's story is well-known to Chargers fans at this point – from being waived by Indy to making team history with the Bolts in his first season in the league – what may not be known is the cool confidence that the kicker carries himself with.

Or as Special Teams Coordinator/Assistant Head Coach George Stewart calls it, "Jersey confidence."

"(It's that,) 'just give me the ball' (mentality)," Stewart said. "He's a great kicker. His mental approach is outstanding. That's one thing that I like about him."

"I'm just a kid from New Jersey!" Badgley explained. "But, (confidence) is just one of the things that come with the position you play. You go out there, and a lot of the guys are counting on you to do your job. There's just a certain way you like to go about it and I have fun with it."

Fun may be one of the best ways to describe Badgley's rookie season with the Chargers. He had the most efficient season in team history in 2018, making 93.8 percent of his field goal attempts, marking the best single season field goal percentage with at least 15 attempts.

And oh yeah, he booted a 59-yard field goal in the team's Week 14 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, marking the longest made field goal in franchise history. Ask Stewart and he'll tell you there were other plans for that kick before Badgley came in and stated his case.