Jason Verrett Finally Able to Reclaim Status Among League's Elite

That's a far cry from this time last year, which is why Verrett wasn't shocked he had to have another surgery.

"I felt like something was wrong just because I know my body," he explained. "I know how I'm supposed to feel, and I wasn't feeling how I was. So I (thought) the surgery was needed…. Man, last year was tough. I was in a brace the whole time. (The brace) was like a little bit mentally and physically. But now being out of the brace, not even thinking, being able to cut and get out of my breaks, I'm able to cut and get back to where I was before."

His next mission is to make people remember why he was regarded as one of the game's lockdown corners. He's still only 27 years old, and he's looking to make up for lost time.

Having missed all but five games over the past two seasons, it's fair to ask Verrett if he feels his name carries the same level of cache as it used to.

Does he still have the same level of respect around the league?

"I feel every year you have to prove it, but in my situation, being out for two seasons, I feel like I have to prove it," he said matter-of-factly. "That's something I strive to do each and every year. I want to prove the level that I know I can play at. So they are going to feel me out there!"

Verrett has another reason to make people remember his name.

He now shares it with his newborn son, so you can see why his name is so important to him.