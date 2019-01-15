Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Important 2019 Dates to Know for the Los Angeles Chargers

Jan 15, 2019 at 11:05 AM
Henne_Ricky
Ricky Henne

Managing Editor

helmetrow

As the Chargers turn the page to 2019, here is a list of important dates to keep in mind throughout the offseason leading into training camp.

JANUARY

January 26 – The Senior Bowl, the second-most scouted event after the Combine, takes place at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, AL. In the past, this is where the likes of Philip Rivers and LaDainian Tomlinson really made their mark on the Bolts.

January 27– Head Coach Anthony Lynn and the rest of his staff will coach the AFC at the Pro Bowl. The squad also features several Chargers, including Derwin James, Melvin Gordon, Melvin Ingram, Keenan Allen and Mike Pouncey.

FEBRUARY

February 2 – The Hall of Fame Class of 2019 will be announced one day before the Super Bowl. Once again, coaching legend Don Coryell is a finalist to have his bust immortalized in Canton. In addition, the NFL Honors takes place where the league will announce the winners of several notable awards including MVP, Coach of the Year, Defensive Rookie of the Year and so on.

February 4 – Waiver system begins for 2019

February 19 - First day for clubs to designate Franchise or Transition Players.

February 26 – The entire NFL descends upon Indianapolis for the annual NFL Scouting Combine begins at Lucas Oil Stadium.

MARCH

March 4 – The last day of testing at the NFL Scouting Combine.

March 5 - Prior to 4:00 p.m., New York time, is the deadline for clubs to designate Franchise or Transition Players.

March 11-13 – Clubs are permitted to contact, and enter into contract negotiations with the certified agents of players who will become Unrestricted Free Agents upon the expiration of their 2017 Player Contracts at 4:00 p.m., New York time, on March 13. However, a contract cannot be executed with a new club until 4:00 p.m., New York time, on March 13.

March 13 – The new league year begins and the Free Agency period commences at 4:00 p.m., New York time. The first day of the 2018 league year will end at 11:59:59 p.m., New York time, on March 13. Clubs will receive a personnel notice that will include all transactions submitted to the league office during the period between 4:00 p.m., New York time, and 11:59:59 p.m., New York time, on March 13.

March 24-27 - Annual League Meeting in Phoenix, AZ.

APRIL

April 15 – The first day that clubs with returning head coaches may begin offseason workout programs, meaning the Bolts likely return to Hoag Performance Center to kick off Phase I.

April TBD – The 2019 NFL Schedule will be released at some point this month.

April 25-27 – The 2019 NFL Draft takes place this year Nashville, TN. The Chargers are armed with the 28th overall selection.

MAY

May 3-6 _or_ May 10-13 – Clubs may elect to hold their one three-day post-Draft rookie minicamp from Friday through Sunday or Saturday through Monday.

May 20-22 - Spring League Meeting held in Key Biscayne, FL.

JUNE

June 2 – Deadline for Prior Club to send "June 1 Tender" to its unsigned Restricted Free Agents who received a qualifying offer for a Right of First Refusal Only in order for such player to be subject to the CBA's "June 15 Tender" provision.

June 3 – For any player removed from the club's roster or whose contract is assigned via waivers or trade on or after June 2, any unamortized signing bonus amounts for future years will be included fully in Team Salary at the start of the 2020 League Year.

June 15 – Deadline for club to withdraw qualifying offer to Restricted Free Agents and still retain exclusive negotiating rights by substituting "June 15 Tender" of one-year contract at 110 percent of the player's prior-year Paragraph 5 Salary (with all other terms of his prior-year contract carried forward unchanged).

June TBD – Rookie Transition Program to be held at individual clubs. Attendance is mandatory for all rookies.

JULY

July 15 – At 4:00 p.m., New York time, deadline for any club that designated a Franchise Player to sign such player to a multiyear contract or extension. After this date, the player may sign only a one- year contract with his prior club for the 2019 season, and such contract cannot be extended until after the club's last regular season game.

Late July - Training camp kicks off for the 2019 season. Dates, times and location will be announced at a later date.

