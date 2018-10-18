Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

How to Watch: Titans vs. Chargers: TV, Radio & More

Oct 18, 2018 at 09:11 AM
H2W_TENvsLAC_CMS

It's been a decade, but the Los Angeles Chargers (4-2) are back in London hosting a home game against the Tennessee Titans (3-3) this Sunday.

SEASON HISTORY

The Chargers hold a 27-17-1 series edge over the Titans.

GAME DATE/TIME

Sunday, October 21. Kickoff is set for 6:30am PT.

LOCATION

Wembley Stadium, London, England.

GAME DAY FORECAST

Cloudy skies. High: 60°F. Low: 48°F.

TV COVERAGE

The game will be nationally televised on CBS Sports, which will air in Los Angeles and Orange County on KCBS-TV Channel 2.

Play-by-play: Greg Gumbel

Analysts: Trent Green & Bruce Arians

Sideline: Melanie Collins

For UK viewers, the game will be televised on BBC Two at 2pm.

RADIO

Chargers radio can be heard on KFI-AM 640 called by Matt "Money" Smith, color analyst Daniel Jeremiah and sideline reporter Shannon Farren. Spanish Broadcast: KFWB-AM 980 called by Mario Solis and Jorge Villanueva.

Chargers radio broadcasts throughout the season will be able to be heard across ten radio stations from Southern California to Nevada. Fans can listen in English on KGB-FM and KLSD-AM (San Diego), KNWZ-AM (Palm Springs), KALZ-AM (Fresno), KBFP-AM (Bakersfield), KNWH-FM (Yucca Valley), KRLV-FM (Las Vegas), KRAK-AM (Victorville) and KATY-FM (San Bernardino). Spanish broadcasts can be heard on XHFG-FM (San Diego).

NFL SUNDAY TICKET.TV

Game on, Chargers fans! DIRECTV NFL SUNDAY TICKET.TV, the exclusive, live streaming NFL package is available for anyone who cannot get DIRECTV. If you are out of market, NFL SUNDAY TICKET.TV allows you to stream any Sunday game LIVE on your device –no satellite required. Visit NFLST.DIRECTV.COM/CHARGERS to sign up today!

NFL GAME PASS

Use NFL Game Pass to re-watch the game across the pond and access other cool features like Coaches Film, which shows all 22 players in one shot, as well as the NFL Films archive. Subscribe here.

NFL APP & LIVE STREAM

For the first time, live local and primetime games are available in the NFL App for all fans on their phones and tablets, regardless of their mobile provider. Chargers fans now can download the NFL app to watch their favorite team live when they're on the go. Additionally, on gamedays the app will open to an autoplay/live stream of the Chargers' local game.

NFL Network exclusive games are available for OTT streaming on phones and require authentication on tablets and other devices. Fans can access live games on desktop and connected TV devices by logging in with their TV provider on NFL.com, the NFL app, or the applicable TV network or provider's digital platform. NFL Sunday Ticket customers will also be able to stream through NFL and DirecTV apps and sites.​

MOBILE

Fans can download the Chargers iPhone, iPad and Android app for FREE and follow along to the game.

SOCIAL MEDIA

For live action updates, photos, video and other highlights and content, follow these accounts on Twitter:

@Chargers

@ChargersRHenne

@ChargersHElwood

@chrishayre

@trentgreen10

@BruceArians

@Melanie_Collins

@mattmoneysmith

@MoveTheSticks

@shannonfarren

Be a part of the conversation and follow along using the hashtag #TENvsLAC.

Related Content

news

What You Need to Know About Free Agency

Free agency is right around the corner so there's no better time to get acclimated to the ins-and-outs than now.

news

What You Need to Know About Free Agency

Free agency is right around the corner so there's no better time to get acclimated to the ins-and-outs than now. Here's what you need to know.

news

Which Chargers are Unrestricted Free Agents in 2021?

As the Bolts prepare for 2021, take a look at the players who will be unrestricted free agents when their contracts expire in March.

news

Joey Bosa Nominated for 2020 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Each NFL team nominates one of its players for the award, which recognizes players around the league who exemplify outstanding sportsmanship on the field.

news

The Night Austin Ekeler Made the Chargers

A standout performance in the 2017 preseason finale was the start Ekeler's rise to NFL stardom.

news

Nasir Adderley on Opportunities and "Not Taking Any Day for Granted" in 2020

"I'm prepared and I trust my preparation.  I'm confident wherever they want to put me."

news

Drue Tranquill: SoFi Stadium an 'Engineering Phenomena'

Take a look back at what the second-year linebacker had to say on "Chargers Weekly."

news

Breiden Fehoko on Dad's Influence & the Impact of "Uncle Junior" on His Family

The rookie nose tackle reflects on how his Polynesian culture "built on love and respect" has been a driving force for the bond between him and his dad.

news

With Week 1 Approaching, Chargers to Rely on Secondary Depth

A timetable has not yet been determined for All-Pro safety Derwin James' return to the field.

news

Rookies Get Taste of Chargers Football

"It seems like this offseason has been going on forever, so just having a chance to come out here and compete with my teammates has been a true blessing."

news

Tight End Donald Parham Jr. Looks to Bring Big-Play Ability to Bolts

The 6-foot-8, 260-pound tight end was dominant in the XFL.

news

SoFi Stadium Takes Center Stage for Social Justice

"The gorilla is out there. The gorilla is racism. It's there and we feel it. I've lived it all my life."

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.

video

Chargers Partner with Fresh Vine Wine, Co-Owned by Nina Dobrev & Julianne Hough

The Chargers announced a new multi-year partnership with Fresh Vine Wine, owned by entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough, to feature their wine at select bars at SoFi Stadium! To celebrate the announcement, Dobrev and Hough cheered on the Chargers at the team's first home game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, August 22.

video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.

video

Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough Vlog Their Trip to SoFi Stadium

Entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough crash the Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers preseason game at SoFi Stadium! Join them for a vlog of their tour of the one-of-a-kind NFL stadium as they promote their lifestyle wine brand, Fresh Vine Wine.

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

news

Los Angeles Chargers and Fresh Vine Wine Announce Partnership

Celebrities Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough partner with the Chargers for a new SoFi Stadium offering.

video

All In: Episode 2 | Football 202

On the second episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on the 2022 LA Chargers. With quarterback Justin Herbert entering Year 2 in Joe Lombardi's offensive scheme, the Bolts are set on stacking upon their success in his record-breaking 2021 season and making a run in 2022.

video

Coming Soon | All In Season 2, Episode 2

Get an exclusive look at the LA Chargers as they begin 2022 training camp and prepare to put in work to separate themselves from the pack. Check out episode 2 of All In Season 2 on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com Monday September 5.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Running Back Sony Michel

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed running back Sony Michel. In a corresponding move, the team waived running back Larry Rountree III.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign 14 Players to Practice Squad

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed 14 players to the practice squad.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Reduce Roster to 53 Players

The Los Angeles Chargers today released one player and waived 26, including one with an injury designation.

news

Going the Distance with DeAndre Carter

"I'm trying to make a play out there. I'm trying to be exciting and explosive for our team and the crowd. Big returns are definitely big momentum shifts in the game for your team."

news

Los Angeles Chargers Trim Roster to 80 Players

The Los Angeles Chargers today reduced the roster to 80 players.

video

All In: Episode 1 | Get Your Mind Right

On the season premiere of ALL IN, go back inside Chargers headquarters as, after a rollercoaster 2021 season full of broken records and close finishes, the LA Chargers are back with a new rookie class and a retooled defense. Get exclusive access to the Bolts team meeting room as Justin Herbert, Joey Bosa, Derwin James and more begin creating a championship mentality for 2022.

news

5 Things to Watch for in 1st Episode of 'All In'

The 2022 season premiere is out, and here's a look at key storylines from the first episode of the all-access show

gallery

Top Shots: Bolts Host Cowboys at SoFi Stadium

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Dallas Cowboys

news

5 Takeaways: Palmer's TD Highlights Bolts 2nd Preseason Game

Second-year wide receiver had three catches for 75 yards and a touchdown Saturday night

gallery

Bolts in B&W: Best of Training Camp 2022

Take a look back at the Chargers time at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex for Training Camp 2022 in monochrome

news

How Breiden Fehoko is a 'Different Player' in Year 3

"When you're out there with older guys who are actually teaching you...it makes you realize that these guys want the best from you even though you're all competing."

news

What the Derwin James, Jr., Contract Extension Means for the Chargers

New deal between Bolts and All-Pro player ensures James remains versatile and vital piece of Chargers defense

news

Chargers Sign Derwin James Jr. to Multi-Year Extension

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed safety Derwin James Jr., to a multi-year contract extension.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Announce Roster Moves

The Los Angeles Chargers today waived three players and waived/injured two others.

video

Coming Soon: All In Season 2

All In is back for season 2 as your all-access pass to the 2022 Los Angeles Chargers. Go behind the scenes of the Bolts all season long as Justin Herbert, Khalil Mack and more prepare to make a run in 2022. All In Season 2 premieres August 22 at 10 am PDT on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com.

news

Everything You Need to Know About the Launch of 'All In' Season 2

Episode 1 of the all-access, behind-the-scenes show premieres at 10 a.m. (PT) on Monday

gallery

Top Shots: Bolts Open Up Preseason Slate at SoFi Stadium

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1 game against the Rams

news

J.C. Jackson Ranked No. 1 on NFL.com's Top Cornerbacks List Entering 2022 Season

Blockbuster free-agent addition ranked No. 1 on David Carr's preseason list

gallery

Bolts in B&W: Training Camp Week 2

Take a look back at the second week of Chargers Training Camp 2022 in monochrome

gallery

Photos: Chargers Camp Day 8

Check out the best photos from the eighth day of Training Camp 2022 at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa!

news

Trey Pipkins III: Earning the 'Right' Role

"Whenever you can get out there and kind of reaffirm to yourself that this is where you're supposed to be and you can do this, it's always good for the confidence."

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Tight End Sage Surratt

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tight end Sage Surratt.

gallery

Photos: Back Together with the Bolt Fam

Check out some shots of the Bolt Fam packing the Jack Hammett Sports Complex on Back Together Saturday!

news

Top Quotes | Joey Bosa, Keenan Allen & Joe Lombardi Recap Day 2 of Camp

See what members of the Chargers had to say about the team after the second day of practice in Costa Mesa

Latest News
Advertising