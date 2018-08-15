How to Watch: Seahawks vs. Chargers: TV, Radio & More

The Los Angeles Chargers look for their first win of the preseason as they take on the Seattle Seahawks at home on Saturday, Aug. 18.

PRESEASON HISTORY

The Chargers are 4-11 against the Seahawks in the preseason, with the last win coming in 2008 by the score of 18-17.

GAME DATE/TIME

Saturday, August 18. Kickoff is set for 7:00pm PT.

LOCATION

StubHub Center. Carson, CA.

GAME DAY FORECAST

A few clouds at night. High: 84°. Low: 68°.

TV COVERAGE

The game will air on KABC-TV in Los Angeles/Orange County and will be simulcast live on NFL Network for those out of market. Additional affiliate stations airing the game include: KFMB-TV (San Diego), KLAS (Las Vegas), KBAK/KBFX (Bakersfield), KGMB (Honolulu), KSWT (Yuma/Imperial Valley), KMIR (Palm Springs), KGPE-TV (Fresno) and KTVX-TV (Salt Lake City).

· Play-by-play: Spero Dedes

· Analyst: LaDainian Tomlinson

· Sideline: Hayley Elwood

RADIO

Chargers radio can be heard on KFI-AM 640 called by Matt "Money" Smith, color analyst Daniel Jeremiah and sideline reporter Shannon Farren. Spanish Broadcast: KFWB-AM 980 called by Mario Solis and Jorge Villanueva.

Chargers radio broadcasts throughout the season will be able to be heard across ten radio stations from Southern California to Nevada. Fans can listen in English on KGB-FM and KLSD-AM (San Diego), KNWZ-AM (Palm Springs), KALZ-AM (Fresno), KBFP-AM (Bakersfield), KNWH-FM (Yucca Valley), KRLV-FM (Las Vegas), KRAK-AM (Victorville) and KATY-FM (San Bernardino). Spanish broadcasts can be heard on XHFG-FM (San Diego).

NFL GAME PASS

Fans out of market can watch the game on NFL Game Pass. Download your free seven-day trial here.

MOBILE

Fans can download the Chargers iPhone, iPad and Android app for FREE and follow along to the game.

NFL NETWORK RE-AIR

Missed the game or want to re-watch the action? Don't worry, NFL Network has you covered. NFL Network will rebroadcast the game on Tuesday, August 21 at 9:00pm PT.

SOCIAL MEDIA

For live action updates, photos, video and other highlights and content, follow these accounts on Twitter: