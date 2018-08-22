Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

How to Watch: Saints vs. Chargers: TV, Radio & More

Aug 22, 2018 at 02:01 PM
The Los Angeles Chargers look to make it two wins in a row as they take on the New Orleans Saints at home for a nationally televised game on Saturday, Aug. 25.

PRESEASON HISTORY

The Chargers are 4-3 against the Saints in the preseason. Their most recent preseason match came in 2017 when the Saints won 13-7.

GAME DATE/TIME

Saturday, August 25. Kickoff is set for 5:00pm PT.

LOCATION

ROKiT Field at StubHub Center. Carson, CA.

GAME DAY FORECAST

Generally fair weather. High: 78°. Low: 67°.

TV COVERAGE

The game will air nationally on CBS.

·      Play-by-play: Ian Eagle

·      Analyst: Dan Fouts

·      Sideline: Evan Washburn

RADIO

Chargers radio can be heard on KFI-AM 640 called by Matt "Money" Smith, color analyst Daniel Jeremiah and sideline reporter Shannon Farren. Spanish Broadcast: KFWB-AM 980 called by Mario Solis and Jorge Villanueva.

Chargers radio broadcasts throughout the season will be able to be heard across ten radio stations from Southern California to Nevada. Fans can listen in English on KGB-FM and KLSD-AM (San Diego), KNWZ-AM (Palm Springs), KALZ-AM (Fresno), KBFP-AM (Bakersfield), KNWH-FM (Yucca Valley), KRLV-FM (Las Vegas), KRAK-AM (Victorville) and KATY-FM (San Bernardino). Spanish broadcasts can be heard on XHFG-FM (San Diego).

NFL GAME PASS

Although the game won't be available live on NFL Game Pass this week, there are still tons of features including replays of this and every other game as well as access to NFL Films' archive. Download your free seven-day trial here.

MOBILE

Fans can download the Chargers iPhone, iPad and Android app for FREE and follow along to the game.

NFL NETWORK RE-AIRS

Missed the game or want to re-watch the action? Don't worry, NFL Network has you covered. NFL Network will rebroadcast the game on Saturday, August 25 at 10:30pm PT and Monday, August 27 at 1:00am PT.

SOCIAL MEDIA

For live action updates, photos, video and other highlights and content, follow these accounts on Twitter:

·      @Chargers

·      @ChargersRHenne

·      @ChargersHElwood

·      @chrishayre

·      @EvanWashburn

·      @mattmoneysmith

·      @MoveTheSticks

·      @shannonfarren

Be a part of the conversation and follow along using the hashtag #NOvsLAC.

