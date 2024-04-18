5 Things to Know About the 2024 NFL Draft

3. Who could the Bolts take at No. 5?

The Bolts could go a number of different ways with the fifth overall pick.

If they want a top-tier wide receiver prospect, there are a trio of them that are considered a cut above the rest in this year's class.

Ohio State's Marvin Harrison, Jr., LSU's Malik Nabers and Washington's Rome Odunze could all be worthy of being the No. 5 pick to pair with quarterback Justin Herbert.

Of course, the Chargers could look to prioritize protecting Herbert and go with an offensive tackle at the top of the first round.

If that's the case, a handful of standout linemen could be in play, a group that includes Joe Alt (Notre Dame), Olu Fashanu (Penn State), Taliese Fuaga (Oregon State) or JT Latham (Alabama).

Based on the most-recent Chargers 2024 Mock Draft Tracker, experts from around the league believe offense will be the pick as only one pundit projected a defensive player to the Bolts.

There's always a possibility of a trade, too, which would mean the Chargers move down from No. 5 and amass more draft capital in 2024 and possibly in the future.

According to ESPN draft expert Jordan Reid, the possibility of a Chargers trade "is one of the biggest storylines to watch" early in the draft.

"With Hortiz and Harbaugh, we don't know what their first draft and their partnership will be," Reid said. "They could always trade back because there will teams looking to trade up for a quarterback, in my opinion."