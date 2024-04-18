5 Things to Know About the 2024 NFL Draft

We're a week away from the 2024 NFL Draft.
All relevant Bolts information can be found in our Chargers 2024 Draft Tracker.
In the meantime, here are five things to know ahead of one of the offseason's biggest events.
1. How to Watch
The 2024 NFL Draft will take place over a three-day period from April 25-27 in Detroit.
Round 1 takes place on Thursday night and begins at 5 p.m. (PT). Rounds 2 and 3 are on Friday evening, with Round 2 starting at 4 p.m. (PT).
Day 3 of the draft, which includes Rounds 4 through 7, begins Saturday at 9 a.m. (PT).
The draft will be broadcast on ESPN, ABC and NFL Network.
2. The Chargers 1st-round pick
The Chargers currently hold the fifth overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
The Bolts have picked at No. 5 overall four other times in franchise history, including a pair of home runs in Hall of Famers Junior Seau (1990) and running back LaDainian Tomlinson (2001).
The two other No. 5 pickers were cornerback Quentin Jammer (2002) and linebacker Billy Ray Smith (1983).
Of the past 10 players taken at No. 5 overall, eight have made at least one Pro Bowl.
That list includes Khalil Mack along with other big names such as Jalen Ramsey, Ja'Marr Chase, Tua Tagovailoa, Devin White and others.
3. Who could the Bolts take at No. 5?
The Bolts could go a number of different ways with the fifth overall pick.
If they want a top-tier wide receiver prospect, there are a trio of them that are considered a cut above the rest in this year's class.
Ohio State's Marvin Harrison, Jr., LSU's Malik Nabers and Washington's Rome Odunze could all be worthy of being the No. 5 pick to pair with quarterback Justin Herbert.
Of course, the Chargers could look to prioritize protecting Herbert and go with an offensive tackle at the top of the first round.
If that's the case, a handful of standout linemen could be in play, a group that includes Joe Alt (Notre Dame), Olu Fashanu (Penn State), Taliese Fuaga (Oregon State) or JT Latham (Alabama).
Based on the most-recent Chargers 2024 Mock Draft Tracker, experts from around the league believe offense will be the pick as only one pundit projected a defensive player to the Bolts.
There's always a possibility of a trade, too, which would mean the Chargers move down from No. 5 and amass more draft capital in 2024 and possibly in the future.
According to ESPN draft expert Jordan Reid, the possibility of a Chargers trade "is one of the biggest storylines to watch" early in the draft.
"With Hortiz and Harbaugh, we don't know what their first draft and their partnership will be," Reid said. "They could always trade back because there will teams looking to trade up for a quarterback, in my opinion."
If the Chargers do end up moving back in the draft, wide receiver and offensive line are still in play. But other positions such as cornerback and edge rusher could also be possibilities.
Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 2 workout from the 2024 off-season program
4. The Chargers have 9 total picks
While the first round of the draft draws the most buzz, Days 2 and 3 are just as important for finding starters and building quality depth.
The Chargers have nine total picks, including a fourth-round selection acquired in a trade plus a seventh-round compensatory selection.
Here's a look at the eight other selections the Chargers have outside of Round 1.
Round 2 (No. 37)
Round 3 (No. 69)
Round 4 (No. 105)
Round 4 (No. 110 from Chicago)
Round 5 (No. 140)
Round 6 (No. 181)
Round 7 (No. 225)
Round 7 (No. 253 - compensatory pick)
The nine draft choices the Chargers have this year are slated to be the most since 2021 and the most draft picks in the first draft for a Bolts general manager since 1990.
5. Go to the Chargers Pub Crawl!
A Chargers Pub Crawl is set for April 25 and spans more than 120 miles across Southern California.
The pub crawl features five locations and will include giveaway items, exclusive merchandise and visits by current players and Chargers Legends.
The five locations, which are all free and open to the public, are listed below:
Sauced BBQ & Spirits
2015 Park Place
El Segundo, CA 90245
Dave & Busters
20 City Blvd.
Orange, CA 92868
Bastards Canteen
11045 Downey Ave.
Downey, CA 90241
Rock & Brews
7777 Beach Blvd,
Buena Park, CA 90620
Dirty Birds
1929 Cable St.
Ocean Beach, CA 92107
For more information, visit chargers.com/pubcrawl.