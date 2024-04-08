Could the Bolts Address the Offensive Line in 2024 Draft?

Key draft questions

1. How would you evaluate this year's offensive tackle class?

"It looks freakishly good to me. I haven't figured out how to stack them yet but it's a really good class. I could see six or eight of them go in the first round."

2. Could a Day 2 tackle be in play for the Bolts?

"There will be a drop off but there will be quality there in the second round. Especially if the quarterbacks get pushed up and the receivers and edge guys go, some of the tackles that aren't top-15 picks might get pushed down. Baltimore is at No. 30 and I don't think they'll take a tackle. That's a team that might trade out if the Chargers wanted to trade back in and get a guy that might be dropping. There's familiarity there so maybe the Chargers take a receiver at No. 5 and then maybe trade back and get a tackle that might drop."

3. How about on the interior, is there solid mid-round depth?