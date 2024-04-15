Welcome to draft season.
This is the Chargers 2024 Draft Tracker, which includes all nine of the Bolts current selections.
It will be updated with news, analysis, information and photos about every pick as the 2024 NFL Draft gets underway.
The Los Angeles Chargers "Pub Crawl" is set for Day 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25 and spans more than 120 miles across Southern California. Featuring five locations North, South, East and West from El Segundo to Ocean Beach, highlights of the watch parties include Charger-ized venues, giveaway items, exclusive merchandise and visits by current players and Chargers Legends.
The annual Los Angeles Chargers Invitational, presented by Children's Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA), returns once again to prestigious Rolling Hills Country Club in Rolling Hills Estates, Calif. on Monday, June 3. More than a golf tournament, the Los Angeles Chargers Invitational focuses on making a lasting impact through the Chargers Impact Fund, with every swing and putt contributing to support vital community initiatives.
Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.
The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tight end/fullback Ben Mason.
The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Kristian Fulton.
The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Denzel Perryman.
The Los Angeles Chargers today signed center Bradley Bozeman.
The Los Angeles Chargers today signed quarterback Easton Stick
The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Poona Ford
The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tight end Hayden Hurst.
The Los Angeles Chargers today traded wide receiver Keenan Allen to the Chicago Bears in exchange for a 2024 fourth-round pick (110th overall).
The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tight end Will Dissly to a multi-year contract.
The Los Angeles Chargers today signed safety Alohi Gilman to a multi-year contract.
The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with running back Gus Edwards on a multi-year contract.
The Los Angeles Chargers today announced the release of wide receiver Mike Williams.
The Los Angeles Chargers today placed tenders on kicker Cameron Dicker and tackle Foster Sarell.
The Los Angeles Chargers on Tuesday announced the release of linebacker Eric Kendricks.
On the latest edition of Let's Play, rookie defensive lineman Scott Matlock and rookie offensive lineman Jordan McFadden go head-to-head in a game of Madden 24, while kicker Cameron Dicker asks them questions. See who wins the matchup between the two Chargers rookies. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
On the latest edition of Let's Play, linebackers Eric Kendricks and Kenneth Murray go head-to-head in FIFA 23, while kicker Cameron Dicker asks them questions. See who wins the matchup between the two Chargers players. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
On the latest edition of Let's Play, safety Alohi Gilman and cornerback Michael Davis go head-to-head in F1 22, while kicker Cameron Dicker asks them questions. See who wins the matchup between the two Chargers players. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
The Los Angeles Chargers today signed the following 11 players to Reserve/Future free agent contracts. 10 of the players finished the 2023 season on the team's practice squad:
The Los Angeles Chargers today signed outside linebacker Ty Shelby to the active roster. In a corresponding move, outside linebacker Justin Hollins on Reserve/Injured. The team also elevated defensive lineman Christopher Hinton and guard/tackle Austen Pleasants from the practice squad for Sunday's game. Additionally, linebacker Tanner Muse is downgraded to 'out' for Sunday as he has not been activated from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return.
On the latest edition of Let's Play, rookie wide receivers Quentin Johnston and Derius Davis go head-to-head in a game of Madden 24, while kicker Cameron Dicker asks them questions. See who wins the matchup between the two Chargers rookies. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Keelan Doss to the active roster. The team also elevated defensive lineman Christopher Hinton and guard/tackle Austen Pleasants from the practice squad for Sunday's game. Additionally, linebacker Tanner Muse is downgraded to 'out' for Sunday as he has not be activated from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return.
The Los Angeles Chargers today signed quarterback Max Duggan to the active roster.
The Chargers on Friday waived defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day.
The Los Angeles Chargers today signed quarterback Will Grier to the active roster from New England's practice squad and signed center Cameron Tom to the active roster from the practice squad. In corresponding moves, the Bolts placed center/guard Will Clapp on Reserve/Injured and waived quarterback Max Duggan. The team also signed center Brent Laing to the practice squad.
The Los Angeles Chargers today elevated tight end Stephen Anderson and defensive lineman Christopher Hinton from the practice squad for tonight's game.
The Los Angeles Chargers today placed quarterback Justin Herbert on Reserve/Injured. The Bolts also activated wide receiver Joshua Palmer from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return. In addition, the team signed quarterback Max Duggan to the active roster and signed cornerback Matt Hankins to the practice squad.
Justin Herbert will undergo surgery today to repair a fracture to his right index finger.
The Los Angeles Chargers today placed guard/tackle Zack Bailey on Reserve/Injured. The Bolts also elevated tight end Stephen Anderson from the practice squad for Sunday's game.