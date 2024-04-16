Chargers Draft Scenario: What if the Bolts Take an Offensive Tackle in Round 1?

Alabama's JC Latham comes from a blue blood program and also only played on the right side in college.

Latham, a top-20 prospect in the eyes of Jeremiah, Brugler and Reid, allowed just two sacks in 2023.

Jeremiah wrote the 6-foot-6, 342-pound Latham is "a massive right tackle. He has an enormous power base and taps into it in both the run and pass games."

If the Chargers end up drafting an offensive tackle at No. 5, these four players could be the ones in play.

How does an OL impact the Bolts in 2024 and beyond?

If the Chargers needed to play a game tomorrow, they could line up a solid offensive line with Slater and Pipkins as the bookends.

But the chance to pair a top-tier tackle with Slater for the next decade or so could be enticing to the Chargers, who are also always looking for ways to beef up the protection for quarterback Justin Herbert.

"With the offensive line, it gets really interesting to see how they feel about Trey Pipkins at their right tackle spot," Reid said. "We know Rashawn Slater is the long-term future and an entrenched guy at that left tackle spot.

"So, how do you feel about Alt or Fashanu or even Fuaga? Or even Latham from Alabama," Reid added. "There's so many options and a bunch of different players they could take."

With Pipkins on the roster, that doesn't mean that a possible tackle at No. 5 needs to play right away either. They could be eased into the rigors of the NFL and grow at their own pace.