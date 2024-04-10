Chargers Draft Scenario: What if the Bolts Take a WR in Round 1?

The 2024 NFL Draft is just over two weeks away, and plenty of intrigue remains about what the Chargers will do with the No. 5 overall pick.

This is the first of a three-part series looking at potential options the Chargers have in Round 1, beginning with a focus on the Bolts taking a wide receivers up high.

Why a WR makes sense?

The Chargers currently have just four wide receivers on their roster in Joshua Palmer, Quentin Johnston, Derius Davis and Simi Fehoko.

The Bolts might end up carrying that many on their active roster once the regular season rolls around, but it's clear that more bodies are needed after the Chargers traded Keenan Allen and released Mike Williams.

Chargers General Manager Joe Hortiz said as much earlier last month.

"I feel good about the guys that are here. Yes, it is a position we need to add pieces to it," Hortiz said. "We have free agency still, there's players out there in free agency still that we like.

"There's also a really strong draft of wide receivers and there's going to be players that come available after the draft," Hortiz added.

ESPN draft analyst Jordan Reid agreed with Hortiz's notion that more wide receiver depth is a priority and added that he could see the Chargers taking more than one wide receiver in the draft.

"They need some help," Reid said. "I still think they need multiple new guys in that room so it wouldn't be surprising to see them double dip at wide receiver.

"That could be at No. 5, or they could take two guys on Day 2 or Day 3. It just depends on how they want to address it," Reid added.

For this exercise, we'll dive into who (and why) the Chargers could take a wide receiver at No. 5 overall.

Who could be the pick?

The 2024 wide receiver draft class is loaded.

NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah has a dozen wide receivers in his top 50 list.

Reid, meanwhile, has 11 in his top 50 prospects. So does Dane Brugler of The Athletic, as he has 17 total wide receivers in his top 100 prospects.

So, yeah, it's a dazzling group but three wide receivers stand out among the rest and could be in play at No. 5.