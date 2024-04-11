Who Are the Most Recent Players Picked at No. 5 in the NFL Draft?

Here's a look at the past decade of the 5th overall pick in the draft, plus a couple notable players selected in that spot throughout the history of the NFL:

2023 — Devon Witherspoon, CB, Seahawks

Witherspoon was the first cornerback selected in last year's draft and played in 14 games (13 starts) for Seattle notching 16 passes defensed, one interception and 3.0 sacks in his rookie season. He would represent the NFC in the Pro Bowl and was finish fourth in the Defensive Rookie of the Year voting.

2022 — Kayvon Thibodeaux, DE, Giants

A PFWA All-Rookie Team selection, Thibodeaux has been crucial for the Giants on the edge over his first two seasons. He led New York with 11.5 sacks in 2023 and has a total of 15.5 in his career so far.

2021 — Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Bengals

Chase was the first wide receiver selected and won the 2021 Offensive Rookie of the Year Award. The wide receiver has surpassed the 1,000-yard mark and made the Pro Bowl in each of his first three seasons.

2020 — Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Dolphins

Miami's starting quarterback has been a mainstay for the team, starting 51 out of the 53 games he's played in throughout his first four seasons. Tagovailoa had the best season of his career in 2023, earning Pro Bowl honors after throwing for over 4,600 yards.

2019 — Devin White, LB, Buccaneers