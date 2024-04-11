 Skip to main content
Who Are the Most Recent Players Picked at No. 5 in the NFL Draft?

Apr 11, 2024 at 10:00 AM
Omar Navarro

The first round of the 2023 NFL Draft kicks off on April 25 as the Chargers currently hold the No. 5 overall pick.

If the Chargers end up picking at No. 5, it'll be the fifth time in franchise history the team has selected a player in that spot.

And it's proven to be a home run pick for the Bolts in the past.

The Chargers selected first-ballot Hall of Famer Junior Seau with the fifth pick in the 1990 NFL Draft. The legendary linebacker would go on to play 13 years with the Bolts, make 12 consecutive Pro Bowls and earn six First-Team All-Pro honors.

The Bolts next No. 5 pick?

None other than fellow Hall of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson in the 2001 NFL Draft. Tomlinson was a star running back for the Bolts for nine seasons, scoring 10 or more touchdowns every season with the team and finished his career as the NFL's fifth all-time leading rusher.

The Bolts sit in what could be one of the prime positions in this year's draft, so what kind of talent has been selected in that spot in the past decade and longer?

Here's a look at the past decade of the 5th overall pick in the draft, plus a couple notable players selected in that spot throughout the history of the NFL:

2023 — Devon Witherspoon, CB, Seahawks

Witherspoon was the first cornerback selected in last year's draft and played in 14 games (13 starts) for Seattle notching 16 passes defensed, one interception and 3.0 sacks in his rookie season. He would represent the NFC in the Pro Bowl and was finish fourth in the Defensive Rookie of the Year voting.

2022 — Kayvon Thibodeaux, DE, Giants

A PFWA All-Rookie Team selection, Thibodeaux has been crucial for the Giants on the edge over his first two seasons. He led New York with 11.5 sacks in 2023 and has a total of 15.5 in his career so far.

2021 — Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Bengals

Chase was the first wide receiver selected and won the 2021 Offensive Rookie of the Year Award. The wide receiver has surpassed the 1,000-yard mark and made the Pro Bowl in each of his first three seasons.

2020 — Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Dolphins

Miami's starting quarterback has been a mainstay for the team, starting 51 out of the 53 games he's played in throughout his first four seasons. Tagovailoa had the best season of his career in 2023, earning Pro Bowl honors after throwing for over 4,600 yards.

2019 — Devin White, LB, Buccaneers

White was a crucial member of the Buccaneers run to Super Bowl LV, accumulating 38 total tackles, three tackles for loss, two passes defensed and two fumble recoveries in the 2021 postseason. He signed with the Eagles this past offseason after spending five seasons in Tampa Bay.

Photos: Off-Season Program Week 2 Workouts

Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 2 workout from the 2024 off-season program

Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 1 of the offseason program on Monday, April 8, 2024 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
2018 — Bradley Chubb, DE, Broncos

A two-time Pro Bowler, Chubb has started 72 of the 73 games he's played in throughout his time in Denver and in Miami. He reached the double-digit sack mark for the second time in his career in 2023 and was tied for the most forced fumbles with six.

2017 — Corey Davis, WR, Titans

The Western Michigan wide receiver has played in 78 games (67 starts) and made 273 receptions for 3,879 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns in six seasons. Davis stepped away from football last August and is currently a free agent after being released by the Jets.

2016 — Jalen Ramsey, CB, Jaguars

Ramsey, a seven-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro, has been one of the top cornerbacks in the game since entering the league. He was an instrumental part of the Rams defense that would go on to win Super Bowl LVI and now plays for the Dolphins.

2015 — Brandon Scherff, OT, Commanders

Scherff was drafted as a tackle but made the move to guard, where he has been a five-time Pro Bowler and one-time All-Pro so far in his nine-year career. He has been a steady presence over his time in Washington and Jacksonville starting 123 of 123 games.

2014 — Khalil Mack, LB, Raiders

A familiar face rounds out the list of No. 5 picks — and he's continued to produce at a high level even 10 years later.

Mack, an eight-time Pro Bowler, three-time All-Pro and the 2016 Defensive Player of the Year, has been one of the best edge rushers in the NFL since arriving in the league. His 101.5 sacks since entering the league are good for second-most.

Now entering Year 11 and his third season with the Chargers, Mack is coming off a career-year in 2023 where he tied the franchise record with 17.0 sacks and also eclipsed the 100-career sack mark.

Others of Note: CB Patrick Peterson (Cardinals, 2011), S Sean Taylor (Commanders, 2004), RB Jamal Lewis (Ravens, 2000), CB Deion Sanders (Falcons, 1989), CB Mike Haynes (Patriots, 1976), RB Gale Sayers (Bears, 1965), DE Carl Eller (1964, Vikings).

