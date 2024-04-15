 Skip to main content
Chargers Homepage
Advertising

Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Here are the Wide Receivers Prospects to Know for the 2024 Draft

Apr 15, 2024 at 09:30 AM
Chargers Staff Headshots on Thursday, June 1, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
Eric Smith

Senior Writer

Nabers1

Welcome to Part 7 of our 2024 draft preview series, which will be a position-by-position look at key prospects and where the Chargers roster stands ahead of the NFL Draft. This series will include a look at which prospects could be options for the Chargers later this month.

We chatted with ESPN draft analyst Jordan Reid to break down the wide receivers in this draft class. Reid, one of the most well-respected draft analysts in the country, can be found on Twitter @JordanReid for his analysis.

Chargers status at WR

Derius Davis, Simi Fehoko, Quentin Johnston, Joshua Palmer

This position group looks vastly different than it did at the end of the 2023 season. The Bolts traded Keenan Allen to the Bears for a 2024 fourth-round pick and also released veteran Mike Williams.

Palmer is now the most established wide receiver on the roster with 143 catches for 1,703 yards and nine touchdowns. Johnston endured an up-and-down rookie season but the Chargers are confident he can make a strong leap in 2024.

"Quentin is still young," Reid said. "He was a rookie [in 2023] so they'll give him more opportunities to prove he was worthy of a first-round pick."

Davis is a star returner on special teams but could be in line for more offensive snaps depending on what happens with this position group going forward. Fehoko joined the Chargers in September and had just one reception although it went for a touchdown.

Is WR a position of need?

Given the departures of Allen and Williams, Reid noted that wide receiver has now become one of the Chargers biggest priorities in the 2024 NFL Draft.

So much so, in fact, that he opined the Chargers could take more than one wide receiver in the draft.

"They need some help," Reid said. "I still think they need multiple new guys in that room so it wouldn't be surprising to see them double dip at wide receiver.

"That could be at No. 5, or they could take two guys on Day 2 or Day 3. It just depends on how they want to address it," Reid added.

Key draft questions

1. Who is your No. 1 WR prospect?

Reid: "Marvin Harrison, Jr. is my top guy. And he's actually my No. 1 player overall in the draft regardless of position. That shows you how I feel about Marvin. I just think he's on a different tier than any receiver in this draft class just because of the body control, hand-eye coordination, the route running and just the way he moves. I think, right away, he's going to potentially be a top 10 receiver in the NFL. That's how good he can be right away. After that I have Malik Nabers and Rome Odunze and you can't go wrong with either one either."

2. How many WRs could go in the 1st round?

Reid: "I think we could get as many as seven. That number would not surprise me and that's a very, very high number. It just goes to speak of how good this WR class is as a whole. Even if the Chargers don't take one at No. 5, they'll have opportunities to get others on Day 2 or Day 3 just because of how stacked this class is. We could get 15 or more through the first two days, which is an astronomically high number."

3. Who are some Round 2 prospects the Bolts could target?

Reid: "There's quite a few guys. Xavier Legette of South Carolina is one I like quite a bit. I have him graded early in the second round right now. Saw him at his Pro Day and he looked the part. Really strong build at 6-1 and 223 pounds. Another is Ladd McConkey from Georgia, who is one of the better route runners overall. He just understands how to get open and is really good at creating separation. Strong hands, too."

Expert Rankings

NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah currently has 12 wide receivers in his latest overall Top 50 list, while ESPN's Mel Kiper, Jr., has five in his Top 25.

The Athletic's Dane Brugler has 17 wide receivers in his most recent Top 100 list, with the highest coming in at No. 2 (Harrison).

Meanwhile, Pro Football Focus has 21 wide receivers in the top 100 in their Big Board Rankings, with a highest of No. 1 (Harrison).

Potential Chargers Options

MHJ

Marvin Harrison, Jr.

School: Ohio State | Year: Junior | Ht: 6-foot-3 | Wt: 209 pounds

2023 stats: 12 games; 67 receptions for 1,211 yards (18.1 avg.) and 14 touchdowns; 5.6 receptions per game; 100.9 yards per game

Quick fact: The 2023 Biletnikoff Award winner (most outstanding receiver), Harrison is the only two-time All-American receiver in school history, earning unanimous All-America honors in both 2022 and 2023.

Nabers2

Malik Nabers

School: LSU | Year: Junior | Ht: 6-foot | Wt: 200 pounds

2023 stats: 13 games; 89 receptions for 1,569 yards (17.6 avg.) and 14 touchdowns; 6.8 receptions per game; 120.7 yards per game

Quick fact: A consensus All-American in 2023, Nabers capped his LSU career as the school's all-time leader in receptions (189) and receiving yards (3,003).

Reid's Report: "Just his explosiveness, he brings a different dynamic after the catch. I think he had 28 broken tackles last year which was tops in the country for wide receivers. And there's so many different ways you can use him — jet sweeps, reverses — you could even put him at running back. He turns 5-yard catches into 60-yard touchdowns. He's just dynamic."

Rome

Rome Odunze

School: Washington | Year: Senior | Ht: 6-foot-3 | Wt: 212 pounds

2023 stats: 15 games; 92 receptions for 1,640 yards (17.8 avg.) and 13 touchdowns; 6.1 receptions per game; 109.3 yards per game

Quick fact: Odunze set a Washington single-season record with 1,640 receiving yards and posted 10 different 100-yard games in 2023.

Reid's Report: "So polished. He plays the game at his own pace. He's never hurried or rushed, just has so much poise. He's really good at the catch point, too."

BThomas

Brian Thomas, Jr.

School: LSU | Year: Junior | Ht: 6-foot-3 | Wt: 209 pounds

2023 stats: 13 games; 68 receptions for 1,177 yards (17.3 avg.) and 17 touchdowns; 5.2 receptions per game; 90.5 yards per game

Quick fact: Thomas led the nation in touchdown receptions, as his 17 scores rank third in LSU single-season history.

Reid's Report: "There's so much to like about him. His down-the-field ability, he had 17 receiving touchdowns last year and 10 of those came on vertical patterns down the field. He's really a field-stretcher. And with a strong-armed quarterback like Justin Herbert, he would unlock that downfield dimension that has been missing in the Chargers offense. Still needs to improve in the underneath area, but right away you know he's going to be really good down the field."

AMitchell

Adonai Mitchell

School: Texas | Year: Junior | Ht: 6-foot-2 | Wt: 205 pounds

2023 stats: 14 games; 55 receptions for 845 yards (15.4 avg.) and 11 touchdowns; 3.9 receptions per game; 60.4 yards per game

Quick fact: Mitchell transferred to Texas from Georgia and was named the 2023 Big 12 Newcomer of the Year by the Associated Press and was selected as the Offensive Newcomer of the Year by the conference's coaches

Reid's Report: "He's consistent in the underneath stuff. They ran him on quite a few in-breaking routes and then he has some experience with intermediate stuff, too."

KColeman

Keon Coleman

School: Florida State | Year: Junior | Ht: 6-foot-3 | Wt: 213 pounds

2023 stats: 12 games; 50 receptions for 658 yards (13.2 avg.) and 11 touchdowns; 4.1 receptions per game; 54.8 yards per game

Quick fact: Coleman earned First-Team All-ACC honors as a wide receiver, all-purpose player and return specialist to become the first FSU player to earn three First-Team All-Conference honors in one season.

LaddM

Ladd McConkey

School: Georgia | Year: Senior | Ht: 6-foot-0 | Wt: 186 pounds

2023 stats: 9 games; 30 receptions for 478 yards (15.9 avg.) and two touchdowns; 3.3 receptions per game; 53.1 yards per game

Quick fact: The National Football Foundation National Scholar-Athlete, McConkey also won the Wuerffel Trophy, which honors the player "who best combines exemplary community service with athletic and academic achievement."

Worthy

Xavier Worthy

School: Texas | Year: Junior | Ht: 5-foot-11 | Wt: 165 pounds

2023 stats: 15 games; 74 receptions for 1,014 yards (13.5 avg.) and five touchdowns; 4.9 receptions per game; 67.6 yards per game

Quick fact: Worthy clocked in a record-setting 4.21-second time in the 40-yard dash at the 2024

Franklin

Troy Franklin

School: Oregon | Year: Junior | Ht: 6-foot-2 | Wt: 176 pounds

2023 stats: 13 games; 81 receptions for 1,383 yards (17.1 avg.) and 14 touchdowns; 6.2 receptions per game; 106.4 yards per game

Quick fact: Franklin set Oregon single-season records in receptions, touchdowns and 100-yard games (eight) in 2023.

RWilson

Roman Wilson

School: Michigan | Year: Senior | Ht: 5-foot-11 | Wt: 185 pounds

2023 stats: 15 games; 48 receptions for 789 yards (16.4 avg.) and 12 touchdowns; 3.2 receptions per game; 52.6 yards per game

Quick fact: Wilson, Michigan's Co-Offensive Skill Player of the Year, helped the Wolverines win a national title this past season.

Reid's Report: "He just understands how to create separation. I thought he was terrific at the Senior Bowl. He was only there the first two days but he was one of the better players there. His flashes are really good and I think he's only going to get better."

Xavier

Xavier Legette

School: South Carolina | Year: Senior | Ht: 6-foot-1 | Wt: 221 pounds

2023 stats: 12 games; 71 receptions for 1,255 yards (17.7 avg.) and seven touchdowns; 5.9 receptions per game; 104.6 yards per game

Quick fact: A former high school quarterback, Legette was South Carolina's Offensive MVP in 2023.

DWalker

Devontez Walker

School: North Carolina | Year: Senior | Ht: 6-foot-1½ | Wt: 193 pounds

2023 stats: 8 games; 41 receptions for 699 yards (17.0 avg.) and seven touchdowns; 5.1 receptions per game; 87.4 yards per game

Quick fact: Walker transferred to North Carolina from Kent State in 2023. He earned Third-Team All-American honors in his lone season for the Tar Heels.

Related Content

news

Chargers 2024 Draft Tracker

Here is a one-stop shop for news, analysis and information about the Bolts 2024 draft picks
news

Will the Chargers Select a Linebacker in 2024 Draft?

NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah noted the Bolts could be among the teams looking for defensive depth later this month
news

Los Angeles Chargers to Hold NFL Draft "Pub Crawl" Across Southern California

The Los Angeles Chargers "Pub Crawl" is set for Day 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25 and spans more than 120 miles across Southern California. Featuring five locations North, South, East and West from El Segundo to Ocean Beach, highlights of the watch parties include Charger-ized venues, giveaway items, exclusive merchandise and visits by current players and Chargers Legends.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Invitational Presented by Children's Hospital Los Angeles to Officially Tee Off on June 3 at Rolling Hills Country Club 

The annual Los Angeles Chargers Invitational, presented by Children's Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA), returns once again to prestigious Rolling Hills Country Club in Rolling Hills Estates, Calif. on Monday, June 3. More than a golf tournament, the Los Angeles Chargers Invitational focuses on making a lasting impact through the Chargers Impact Fund, with every swing and putt contributing to support vital community initiatives.

From Our Partners

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Ben Mason

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tight end/fullback Ben Mason.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Kristian Fulton

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Kristian Fulton.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Pro Bowl Linebacker Denzel Perryman

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Denzel Perryman.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Bradley Bozeman

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed center Bradley Bozeman.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Troy Dye

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Troy Dye.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Easton Stick

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed quarterback Easton Stick
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Poona Ford

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Poona Ford
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Hayden Hurst

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tight end Hayden Hurst.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Trade Keenan Allen to Chicago Bears

The Los Angeles Chargers today traded wide receiver Keenan Allen to the Chicago Bears in exchange for a 2024 fourth-round pick (110th overall).
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Tight End Will Dissly

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tight end Will Dissly to a multi-year contract.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Alohi Gilman

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed safety Alohi Gilman to a multi-year contract.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Gus Edwards

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with running back Gus Edwards on a multi-year contract.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Part Ways with Mike Williams

The Los Angeles Chargers today announced the release of wide receiver Mike Williams.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Tender Offers to Cameron Dicker and Foster Sarell

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed tenders on kicker Cameron Dicker and tackle Foster Sarell.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Release Eric Kendricks

The Los Angeles Chargers on Tuesday announced the release of linebacker Eric Kendricks.
video

Let's Play: Jordan McFadden and Scott Matlock in Madden 24

On the latest edition of Let's Play, rookie defensive lineman Scott Matlock and rookie offensive lineman Jordan McFadden go head-to-head in a game of Madden 24, while kicker Cameron Dicker asks them questions. See who wins the matchup between the two Chargers rookies. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
video

Lets Play: Eric Kendricks and Kenneth Murray in FIFA 23

On the latest edition of Let's Play, linebackers Eric Kendricks and Kenneth Murray go head-to-head in FIFA 23, while kicker Cameron Dicker asks them questions. See who wins the matchup between the two Chargers players. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
video

Lets Play: Alohi Gilman and Michael Davis race in F1 22

On the latest edition of Let's Play, safety Alohi Gilman and cornerback Michael Davis go head-to-head in F1 22, while kicker Cameron Dicker asks them questions. See who wins the matchup between the two Chargers players. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign 11 Players to Contracts

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed the following 11 players to Reserve/Future free agent contracts. 10 of the players finished the 2023 season on the team's practice squad:
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Ty Shelby to Active Roster; Place Justin Hollins on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed outside linebacker Ty Shelby to the active roster. In a corresponding move, outside linebacker Justin Hollins on Reserve/Injured. The team also elevated defensive lineman Christopher Hinton and guard/tackle Austen Pleasants from the practice squad for Sunday's game. Additionally, linebacker Tanner Muse is downgraded to 'out' for Sunday as he has not been activated from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return.
video

Lets Play: Quentin Johnston vs. Derius Davis in Madden 24

On the latest edition of Let's Play, rookie wide receivers Quentin Johnston and Derius Davis go head-to-head in a game of Madden 24, while kicker Cameron Dicker asks them questions. See who wins the matchup between the two Chargers rookies. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
news

Chargers Sign Keelan Doss to Active Roster; Elevate Two Others

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Keelan Doss to the active roster. The team also elevated defensive lineman Christopher Hinton and guard/tackle Austen Pleasants from the practice squad for Sunday's game. Additionally, linebacker Tanner Muse is downgraded to 'out' for Sunday as he has not be activated from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Max Duggan to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed quarterback Max Duggan to the active roster.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Waive Sebastian Joseph-Day

The Chargers on Friday waived defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Announce Roster Moves

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed quarterback Will Grier to the active roster from New England's practice squad and signed center Cameron Tom to the active roster from the practice squad. In corresponding moves, the Bolts placed center/guard Will Clapp on Reserve/Injured and waived quarterback Max Duggan. The team also signed center Brent Laing to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Stephen Anderson and Christopher Hinton

The Los Angeles Chargers today elevated tight end Stephen Anderson and defensive lineman Christopher Hinton from the practice squad for tonight's game.
news

Chargers Place Justin Herbert on Injured Reserve; Activate Joshua Palmer

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed quarterback Justin Herbert on Reserve/Injured. The Bolts also activated wide receiver Joshua Palmer from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return. In addition, the team signed quarterback Max Duggan to the active roster and signed cornerback Matt Hankins to the practice squad.
news

Justin Herbert Injury Update

Justin Herbert will undergo surgery today to repair a fracture to his right index finger.
news

Chargers Place Zack Bailey on Injured Reserve; Elevate Stephen Anderson

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed guard/tackle Zack Bailey on Reserve/Injured. The Bolts also elevated tight end Stephen Anderson from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Safety JT Woods

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated safety JT Woods from Reserve/Non-Football Illness. In a corresponding move, the team waived wide receiver Simi Fehoko. The Bolts also signed running back Elijah Dotson to the practice squad.
Latest News
Advertising