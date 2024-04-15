Here are the Wide Receivers Prospects to Know for the 2024 Draft

Key draft questions

1. Who is your No. 1 WR prospect?

Reid: "Marvin Harrison, Jr. is my top guy. And he's actually my No. 1 player overall in the draft regardless of position. That shows you how I feel about Marvin. I just think he's on a different tier than any receiver in this draft class just because of the body control, hand-eye coordination, the route running and just the way he moves. I think, right away, he's going to potentially be a top 10 receiver in the NFL. That's how good he can be right away. After that I have Malik Nabers and Rome Odunze and you can't go wrong with either one either."

2. How many WRs could go in the 1st round?

Reid: "I think we could get as many as seven. That number would not surprise me and that's a very, very high number. It just goes to speak of how good this WR class is as a whole. Even if the Chargers don't take one at No. 5, they'll have opportunities to get others on Day 2 or Day 3 just because of how stacked this class is. We could get 15 or more through the first two days, which is an astronomically high number."

3. Who are some Round 2 prospects the Bolts could target?

Reid: "There's quite a few guys. Xavier Legette of South Carolina is one I like quite a bit. I have him graded early in the second round right now. Saw him at his Pro Day and he looked the part. Really strong build at 6-1 and 223 pounds. Another is Ladd McConkey from Georgia, who is one of the better route runners overall. He just understands how to get open and is really good at creating separation. Strong hands, too."

Expert Rankings

NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah currently has 12 wide receivers in his latest overall Top 50 list, while ESPN's Mel Kiper, Jr., has five in his Top 25.

The Athletic's Dane Brugler has 17 wide receivers in his most recent Top 100 list, with the highest coming in at No. 2 (Harrison).

Meanwhile, Pro Football Focus has 21 wide receivers in the top 100 in their Big Board Rankings, with a highest of No. 1 (Harrison).