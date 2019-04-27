How the East-West Shrine Game Put Trey Pipkins on the Map

That all-star game Telesco mentioned was the East-West Shrine Game, which saw Pipkins going up against top tier draftable talent – something that caught the Chargers' scouting and coaching staffs' eyes.

"In the East-West Shrine Game he played some inside (and) played some outside," Offensive Coordinator Ken Whisenhunt recalled. "He showed some versatility. He gets his hands on guys and looks like he can move well; his athleticism stands out. When you get a guy who is that size who can move and play like that, it's exciting. We've got a good line and a good group of guys. He can come in and learn from some of these guys and compete. You get excited when you have a young player like this, playing a position that is hard to find, and is that athletic with his size. It's going to be exciting to get him in here."

According to Telesco, Pipkins has "left tackle abilities" as he started at left tackle both his junior and senior seasons with the Cougars. But coupled with his size and technique, Pipkins also has the acumen to go along with it. Smaller school aside, the Bolts believe his mental fortitude will help him acclimate to life in the NFL.