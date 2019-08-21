How Football Came Full Circle for Jaylen Watkins

August 18, 2018.

It was then that Jaylen Watkins suffered an ACL injury in the Chargers' second preseason game against the Seahawks and was subsequently placed on the reserve-injured list the following day.

Fast forward a year to the day, and Watkins not only had his first game action since the injury, but had a key red-zone interception in the second quarter.

It all came full circle for the safety.

"It's good to see him healthy and back on the field," Chargers Head Coach Anthony Lynn said of Watkins after Sunday's game. "He's a versatile athlete. He can play corner, he can play nickel, he can play safety and he does some things on special teams."

"The biggest step for me (Sunday) was play one that I got on the field," Watkins said. "Just seeing the process of re-thinking of all the rehab and all that and getting back out there. The first play I think I was out there with (Adrian) AP (Phillips) and all them, it just felt really good."

Along with the pick, Watkins finished the game with one tackle on defense, one pass defensed and two tackles on special teams.

Watkins admitted he learned a lot over the past year. Specifically, he learned how to handle adversity.