The Trailblazer Behind the Lens of Hard Knocks & NFL Films

If you caught Episode 1 of Hard Knocks, you saw a montage of Justin Herbert throwing into nets for what quarterbacks coach Pep Hamilton deemed "target practice." There's a shot in that montage that belongs to Epstein – a view from behind the net as the ball drops in.

"That segment came together with our directors saying this is obviously an important scene so we had three cameras covering it," she said. "I happened to be what we call the weasel camera that day, so I get to kind of roam without sound and shoot any artistic angles I can find. So just knowing that he's one of our big storylines this year being the rookie quarterback, I figured him at target practice would be worthwhile so I set up behind the net and that was that!"

It's shots like the one of Herbert that are synonymous with the work of NFL Films. Anyone who has grown to know the work of Films is aware of how the cinematographers turn football footage into works of art, and Epstein said that's "exactly" why she decided to work there.

"I think that NFL Films has always made sports look more beautiful than any other sports cinematography. I know people say we set the standard for sports cinematography, and I don't know if this sounds bad to say now that I work here, but it feels good to work for the company people say is the best!"

As for advice for those aspiring to pursue a career in sports cinematography, Epstein says it all comes down to practice.