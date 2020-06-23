Get to Know: Storm Norton

A football player with the first name Storm might sound like a created player in Madden, but it actually is Norton's real first name! "It comes from a Detroit Tigers baseball player named Storm Davis." While "Storm" may have been a nickname for the two-time World Series champion otherwise known as George Earl Davis, Norton's parents loved the name so much they decided to remember it for their son. "The backstory is, my parents were at a game one day and Davis happened to be pitching. That's when they decided that's what my name would be!"