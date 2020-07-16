Get to Know: Linval Joseph

While you may be aware defensive tackle Linval Joseph joined the Bolts this spring in free agency, here are some facts you may not know about No. 95.
Likes to Cook
Joseph can get down in the kitchen, as you can see from a recent Instagram story. His favorite thing to cook? Lamb shrimp afredo which is an island food.
If He Wasn't Playing Football…
"If I wasn't playing football, I would be a veterinarian." Joseph attended Santa Fe High School in Alachua, Fl. and liked the fact that there were animals at the school. When he got to college, he realized he needed to change his focus and ended up majoring in communications.
#GirlDad
Joseph is a dad to two daughters, Elani and Lilah. He loves being a father and spending time with his kids when he's not playing football.
Real Players Don't Bully
Back in 2018, Joseph decided to take a stand against bullying, which became the focus of his foundation, The Linval Joseph Foundation. He told ESPN's Courtney Cronin that he was bullied growing up, but used his athletic talents to make a name for himself and tune out the noise.
Knowing he has a platform, Joseph is taking the cause head on and is using his personal experience to help others who might be in similar situations.
"I always wanted to do something to help," he said in the interview. "Bullying isn't just here in Minnesota or in Florida; it's all over the world. It's a global problem. This happens every day all over the world, from a child to a grown adult … That's the reason why I'm trying to make a stand and make it be heard and known what's going on in this world, because these numbers are jumping rapidly and nobody is really doing anything about it. That's the main reason why it's a focal point, because we have to get these numbers down, we have to protect our future. I'm a true believer in that."
Other Linval Joseph Facts
"I really like to fish."
"I had a dual college scholarship for track and field and football."
In high school, he lettered in football, powerlifting, and track and field, where he excelled in throwing events.
"My first time seeing snow was in 2008 while in college."
Joseph was born in St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands but went to high school in Florida before attending East Carolina University for college.
"I'm really good with my hands. Helped build 'houses' as a young kid in St. Croix."
"I have the key to the city after winning Superbowl XLVI with the NY Giants."
Get to know new Bolts' DT Linval Joesph through photos after the former Super Bowl champ and two-time pro bowler agreed to terms on a two-year contract with the Chargers.