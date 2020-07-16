Get to Know: Linval Joseph

Back in 2018, Joseph decided to take a stand against bullying, which became the focus of his foundation, The Linval Joseph Foundation. He told ESPN's Courtney Cronin that he was bullied growing up, but used his athletic talents to make a name for himself and tune out the noise.

"I always wanted to do something to help," he said in the interview. "Bullying isn't just here in Minnesota or in Florida; it's all over the world. It's a global problem. This happens every day all over the world, from a child to a grown adult … That's the reason why I'm trying to make a stand and make it be heard and known what's going on in this world, because these numbers are jumping rapidly and nobody is really doing anything about it. That's the main reason why it's a focal point, because we have to get these numbers down, we have to protect our future. I'm a true believer in that."