Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Thursday, Jul 16, 2020 09:35 AM

Get to Know: Linval Joseph

071620_GTKLinval_CMS

While you may be aware defensive tackle Linval Joseph joined the Bolts this spring in free agency, here are some facts you may not know about No. 95.

Likes to Cook

071620_GTKLinval_Cooking

Joseph can get down in the kitchen, as you can see from a recent Instagram story. His favorite thing to cook? Lamb shrimp afredo which is an island food.

If He Wasn't Playing Football…

"If I wasn't playing football, I would be a veterinarian." Joseph attended Santa Fe High School in Alachua, Fl. and liked the fact that there were animals at the school. When he got to college, he realized he needed to change his focus and ended up majoring in communications.

#GirlDad

Joseph is a dad to two daughters, Elani and Lilah. He loves being a father and spending time with his kids when he's not playing football.

Real Players Don't Bully

Back in 2018, Joseph decided to take a stand against bullying, which became the focus of his foundation, The Linval Joseph Foundation. He told ESPN's Courtney Cronin that he was bullied growing up, but used his athletic talents to make a name for himself and tune out the noise. 

Knowing he has a platform, Joseph is taking the cause head on and is using his personal experience to help others who might be in similar situations.

"I always wanted to do something to help," he said in the interview. "Bullying isn't just here in Minnesota or in Florida; it's all over the world. It's a global problem. This happens every day all over the world, from a child to a grown adult … That's the reason why I'm trying to make a stand and make it be heard and known what's going on in this world, because these numbers are jumping rapidly and nobody is really doing anything about it. That's the main reason why it's a focal point, because we have to get these numbers down, we have to protect our future. I'm a true believer in that."

Other Linval Joseph Facts

"I really like to fish."

"I had a dual college scholarship for track and field and football."

In high school, he lettered in football, powerlifting, and track and field, where he excelled in throwing events.

"My first time seeing snow was in 2008 while in college."

Joseph was born in St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands but went to high school in Florida before attending East Carolina University for college.

"I'm really good with my hands. Helped build 'houses' as a young kid in St. Croix."

"I have the key to the city after winning Superbowl XLVI with the NY Giants."

Photos: Best of Linval Joseph

Get to know new Bolts' DT Linval Joesph through photos after the former Super Bowl champ and two-time pro bowler agreed to terms on a two-year contract with the Chargers.

001-AP_120205123355
1 / 20
AP Photo/Paul Spinelli
002-AP_841320637083
2 / 20
AP Photo/Evan Vucci
003-AP_601907096089
3 / 20
AP Photo/Aaron M. Sprecher
004-AP_5715540712
4 / 20
AP Photo/Joe Robbins
005-AP_861838194664
5 / 20
AP Photo/Ann Heisenfelt
006-AP_17030033697869
6 / 20
AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack
007-AP_531032298795
7 / 20
AP Photo/Ann Heisenfelt
008-AP_17218036489864
8 / 20
AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King
009-AP_17257546581792
9 / 20
AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn
010-AP_18014855563926
10 / 20
AP Photo/Jeff Roberson
011-AP_17358064829638
11 / 20
AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps
012-AP_18029158627403
12 / 20
AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack
013-AP_19241827066069
13 / 20
AP Photo/David Dermer
014-AP_18240663269868
14 / 20
AP Photo/G. Newman Lowrance
015-AP_18351634194276
15 / 20
AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn
016-AP_18280772116114
16 / 20
AP Photo/Michael Perez
017-AP_18280771900263
17 / 20
AP Photo/Michael Perez
018-AP_18303161810488
18 / 20
AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn
019-AP_18347641880156
19 / 20
AP Photo/Greg Trott
020-AP_20013847740425
20 / 20
AP Photo/Ryan Kang

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

Get to Know: Darius Jennings
news

Get to Know: Darius Jennings

From his path to playing receiver to how many QBs he caught passes from in college, here's what you may not know about Jennings.
2020 Positional Overview: Offensive Line
news

2020 Positional Overview: Offensive Line

Guard Trai Turner has made the Pro Bowl in each of the last five seasons.
Get to Know: Bryan Bulaga
news

Get to Know: Bryan Bulaga

From his Super Bowl fun fact to his favorite golf course, here's what you may not know about Bulaga.
2020 Positional Overview: Wide Receivers
news

2020 Positional Overview: Wide Receivers

Since 2017, Keenan Allen has been among the NFL's elite in several categories.
Meet the Chargers' Newest Offseason Acquisition: "Bolt"
news

Meet the Chargers' Newest Offseason Acquisition: "Bolt"

Follow Bolt on his journey to becoming an assistance dog.
Chargers linebacker Drue Tranquill hosts the cast of CBS' "SEAL Team" at SoFi Stadium in March.
news

Drue Tranquill: SoFi Stadium an 'Engineering Phenomena'

The second-year linebacker was the latest guest on "Chargers Weekly."
Get to Know: Joe Reed
news

Get to Know: Joe Reed

From his favorite hobbies to his skills in the kitchen, here's what you may not know about the wide receiver.
2020 Positional Overview: Tight Ends
news

2020 Positional Overview: Tight Ends

Hunter Henry set career highs in receptions and receiving yards in 2019.
Get to Know: Justin Herbert
news

Get to Know: Justin Herbert

From playing baseball growing up to his college trip to Uganda, here's what you may not know about Herbert.
2020 Positional Overview: Running Backs
news

2020 Positional Overview: Running Backs

Austin Ekeler assumes a leadership position and enters 2020 as one of the most versatile offensive weapons in the NFL.
Chargers Team Up with Special Olympics Southern California for Virtual Play 60 Workout
news

Chargers Team Up with Special Olympics Southern California for Virtual Play 60 Workout

"It's great to spend time and get to know the athletes and see how happy they are doing what they get to do. It's inspiring to see."

SoFi Stadium Updates:

Photos: June Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction
gallery

Photos: June Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on June 26, 2020.
Austin Ekeler Is Ready to Rock Out at SoFi This Fall
video

Austin Ekeler Is Ready to Rock Out at SoFi This Fall

Running Back Austin Ekeler gets an updated look at the Bolts' new home in 2020.
Photos: SoFi Stadium Aerial Timeline
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium Aerial Timeline

See the month-by-month progress of SoFi Stadium from May 2019 - June 2020.

All photos by Mark Holtzman - West Coast Aerial Photography, Inc.
Photos: May Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction
gallery

Photos: May Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on May 30, 2020.
SoFi Stadium Is Nearing Completion
video

SoFi Stadium Is Nearing Completion

Check out some of the best shots showing the construction progress of the Bolts' new home in 2020.
Building SoFi Stadium: The Design
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Design

Take an in depth look at the design of SoFi Stadium from the perspective of the architects, seismic designers, senior project managers, and more.
Bring Your Own Air Guitar 🎸
news

Bring Your Own Air Guitar 🎸

Austin Ekeler on playing at SoFi Stadium.
The Latest SoFi Stadium Construction Time-Lapse
video

The Latest SoFi Stadium Construction Time-Lapse

Learn more about our new home at Chargers.com/SoFiStadium!
Photos: April Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction
gallery

Photos: April Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on April 27, 2020.
Photos: Inside SoFi Stadium - April 2020
gallery

Photos: Inside SoFi Stadium - April 2020

Get a glimpse inside the Chargers' future home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction in April 2020.
Photos: Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction
gallery

Photos: Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on March 26, 2020.
Building SoFi Stadium: The Architects
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Architects

Look into the concept and design of the Chargers' new home in 2020.
Photos: SoFi Stadium
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium

The latest renderings of the new SoFi Stadium set to debut in 2020. Click here to learn more about our new home.
Super Bowl Commercial behind the scenes on Friday, January 10, 2020 at SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
video

Bolts Amazed by SoFi Stadium Construction Progress

Watch Joey Bosa, Derwin James, and Michael Badgley get a sneak peek of the Bolt's new home at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood as it nears completion.
Photos: SoFi Stadium Construction from Above
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium Construction from Above

Take an aerial view of the Chargers' future home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction in February 2020.
Photos: SoFi Stadium Construction Progresses
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium Construction Progresses

Take a look at the latest photos of SoFi Stadium as construction continues on March 4, 2020.
The Chargers Lux Stadium Suite Owners Inaugural Dunner event is held at Michael’s on Naples in Long Beach, CA on Tuesday, February, 18, 2020.
video

Chargers LUX Hosts Inaugural Dinner for Members

Chargers host inaugural SoFi Stadium Chargers LUX dinner with surprise guests Antonio Gates and Gus Bradley.
The Los Angeles Chargers travel to Kansas City on Friday, December 27, 2019 for their Week 17 matchup with the Chiefs.
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium Construction Continues

Get an inside look at the Bolts' future locker room and the rest of SoFi Stadium as construction continues on February 13, 2020.
Photos: SoFi Stadium Construction Aerials
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium Construction Aerials

Browse through some shots of the Bolts' future home, SoFi Stadium, as seen from above in December 2019.
Super Bowl Commercial behind the scenes on Friday, January 10, 2020 at SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
video

Behind the Scenes with Derwin & Joey at the Super Bowl Commercial Shoot

Go behind the scenes with Derwin James and Joey Bosa as they shoot the opening commercial for Super Bowl LIV.
Derwin James & Joey Bosa Film Super Bowl Commercial at SoFi Stadium
gallery

Derwin James & Joey Bosa Film Super Bowl Commercial at SoFi Stadium

Take a behind the scenes look at Derwin James and Joey Bosa on set of the 2020 Super Bowl commercial at SoFi Stadium.
Photos: Michael Badgley Tours SoFi Stadium
gallery

Photos: Michael Badgley Tours SoFi Stadium

Take a behind the scenes look as Michael Badgley checks out the Chargers new home, SoFi Stadium.
SoFi Stadium is photographed while under construction on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 in Inglewood, California.
video

New SoFi Stadium Construction Time-Lapse | January 2020

Check out the latest time-lapse of our new home, SoFi Stadium opening this summer! Learn more at Chargers.com/SoFiStadium. Video created by Turner AECOM Hunt
Photos: Derwin James & Joey Bosa Tour SoFi Stadium
gallery

Photos: Derwin James & Joey Bosa Tour SoFi Stadium

Browse through photos of Derwin James and Joey Bosa checking out our new home, SoFi Stadium.
Super Bowl Commercial behind the scenes on Friday, January 10, 2020 at SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
news

DJ picked out his new locker already 😂

Derwin James calls 'dibs' on his new locker at SoFi Stadium. 
Tim McGraw and Luke Combs are Coming to SoFi Stadium
video

Tim McGraw and Luke Combs are Coming to SoFi Stadium

Tim McGraw's Here on Earth Tour with Luke Combs is coming to SoFi Stadium on Friday, September 4!
The Los Angeles Chargers host a dinner for LUX members and the cast of Ballers on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Spring Place in Beverly Hills, California.
video

Chargers LUX x Ballers Cast

Chargers LUX members enjoyed an evening with the cast of hit HBO series Ballers and running back Melvin Gordon.
Chargers LUX Member Checks Out His Suite at SoFi Stadium
video

Chargers LUX Member Checks Out His Suite at SoFi Stadium

Chargers LUX member, Corey English, checks out his suite at our future home - SoFi Stadium. Learn more about Chargers LUX at ChargersLUX.com.
New SoFi Stadium Construction Time-Lapse
video

New SoFi Stadium Construction Time-Lapse

Learn more about our new home at Chargers.com/SoFiStadium!
Season Ticket Holders Experience Their Seats at SoFi Stadium
video

Season Ticket Holders Experience Their Seats at SoFi Stadium

Season ticket holders get a first look at how they will be watching the Bolts in 2020
Chargers LUX Member Tours SoFi Stadium
video

Chargers LUX Member Tours SoFi Stadium

Chargers LUX member, Jacqueline Shulte, tours the new LA stadium - SoFi Stadium. Learn more about Chargers LUX at ChargersLUX.com.
Photos:  iHeart Radio Talent Tour SoFi Stadium
gallery

Photos:  iHeart Radio Talent Tour SoFi Stadium

iHeart radio talent take a tour of the Chargers new home, SoFi Stadium, opening in 2020. Sisanie and Louie G checkout the view from their new seats.
Learn More

Sign Up for the Chargers' Newsletter

Advertising