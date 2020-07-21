Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Tuesday, Jul 21, 2020 03:43 PM

Get to Know: Joshua Kelley

062918_Headshots_020
Hayley Elwood

Team Reporter

071620_GTKJoshua_CMS

While you may be aware running back Joshua Kelley was selected by the Bolts in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, here are some facts you may not know about No. 27.

Film Fanatic

Though Kelley is just starting his new job as a pro football player, he already has planned aspirations for his next chapter. "I want to be a screenwriter and work on developing stories that people globally can watch and empathize with." 

Kelley talked a bit more about how he got into screenwriting and what he likes about it in the clip above.

Faith First

View this post on Instagram

Can’t ever leave without it. ✝️ Hebrews 4:12

A post shared by Joshua Kelley (@joshua_kelley_) on

"I'm a devout Christian and would love to be a pastor or keynote speaker for a church." If you follow Kelley on social media, chances are you'll see him post some of his favorite Bible passages. "I'm extremely passionate about God and want to pursue my purpose to glorify him."

Favorite Snack

072120_GTKJoshua_Cereal

Kelley's loves cereal as he calls it his "favorite snack of all time." Sometimes, as you can see above, he'll even talk about the food on social media.

But his love for cereal goes beyond just eating it regularly.

"My goal is to try every cereal or be able to create my own cereal one day," he said.

While he admits choosing a favorite cereal is hard, his top choice? Cinnamon Toast Crunch.

Besides English, He Speaks…

What was discussed as part of his "Two Truths and A Lie" in a recent episode of Roll Call actually turned out to be a revelation as Kelley admitted he speaks Romanian along with English.

"I got a chance to learn the language at UCLA and can get around in Romania." He admitted he actually learned the language pretty quickly because it's Latin-based.

Fan of Music

"I'm a fan of music, sound, and instrumentation." While Kelley enjoys different types of music, he does have a few favorite genres and artists. "I really enjoy oldies and gospel. Specifically, Michael Jackson, Whitney Houston, and Kirk Franklin."

Meet Fourth Round Pick RB Joshua Kelley

Browse through some photos of running back Joshua Kelley's journey from UCLA to the Senior Bowl, NFL Combine and now the Los Angeles Chargers fourth round selection in the 2020 Draft.

001_AP_18280123917801
1 / 20
(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
002_AP_18308112099618
2 / 20
(AP Photo/Thomas Boyd)
003_AP_18322013312811
3 / 20
(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
004_AP_18322013803642
4 / 20
(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
005_AP_18322014194009
5 / 20
(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
006_AP_18328795487702
6 / 20
(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
007_AP_19273796974921
7 / 20
(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
008_AP_19316065073983
8 / 20
(AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)
009_AP_19336037172450
9 / 20
(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
010_AP_20025761760611
10 / 20
(AP Photo/Butch Dill)
011_AP_20027217431386
11 / 20
(AP Photo/Butch Dill)
012_AP_20025854435053
12 / 20
(AP Photo/Butch Dill)
013_AP_20060580815980
13 / 20
(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
014_AP_20060056354382
14 / 20
(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
015_AP_20061324545144
15 / 20
(AP Photo/Aaron M. Sprecher)
016_AP_20061335389709
16 / 20
(AP Photo/Aaron M. Sprecher)
017_AP_20060585950329
17 / 20
(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
018_AP_20060586277672
18 / 20
(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
019_AP_20060192089659
19 / 20
(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
020_AP_20060586345221
20 / 20
(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

Chargers Working to Set Tone for L.A.'s Alliance
news

Chargers Working to Set Tone for L.A.'s Alliance

"It's not about writing a check. It's about being a part of the conversation and really making a difference."
2020 Positional Overview: Defensive Line
news

2020 Positional Overview: Defensive Line

Since 2016, defensive ends Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram have combined for 72.5 sacks.
Top Chargers Ratings for Madden 21
news

Top Chargers Ratings for Madden 21

From overall ratings to individual categories, find out where the Bolts ranked.
2020 Positional Overview: Linebackers
news

2020 Positional Overview: Linebackers

"Nobody around the country knows about this kid, by the way. And that's coming."
Get to Know: Linval Joseph
news

Get to Know: Linval Joseph

From his favorite dish to cook to the job he would have if he wasn't playing football, here's what you may not know about Joseph.
Get to Know: Darius Jennings
news

Get to Know: Darius Jennings

From his path to playing receiver to how many QBs he caught passes from in college, here's what you may not know about Jennings.
2020 Positional Overview: Offensive Line
news

2020 Positional Overview: Offensive Line

Guard Trai Turner has made the Pro Bowl in each of the last five seasons.
Get to Know: Bryan Bulaga
news

Get to Know: Bryan Bulaga

From his Super Bowl fun fact to his favorite golf course, here's what you may not know about Bulaga.
2020 Positional Overview: Wide Receivers
news

2020 Positional Overview: Wide Receivers

Since 2017, Keenan Allen has been among the NFL's elite in several categories.
Meet the Chargers' Newest Offseason Acquisition: "Bolt"
news

Meet the Chargers' Newest Offseason Acquisition: "Bolt"

Follow Bolt on his journey to becoming an assistance dog.
Chargers linebacker Drue Tranquill hosts the cast of CBS' "SEAL Team" at SoFi Stadium in March.
news

Drue Tranquill: SoFi Stadium an 'Engineering Phenomena'

The second-year linebacker was the latest guest on "Chargers Weekly."

SoFi Stadium Updates:

Building SoFi Stadium: The Videoboard
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Videoboard

Get an in-depth look at the creation of the one-of-a-kind videoboard from conception to completion at SoFi Stadium.
Photos: June Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction
gallery

Photos: June Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on June 26, 2020.
Austin Ekeler Is Ready to Rock Out at SoFi This Fall
video

Austin Ekeler Is Ready to Rock Out at SoFi This Fall

Running Back Austin Ekeler gets an updated look at the Bolts' new home in 2020.
Photos: SoFi Stadium Aerial Timeline
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium Aerial Timeline

See the month-by-month progress of SoFi Stadium from May 2019 - June 2020.

All photos by Mark Holtzman - West Coast Aerial Photography, Inc.
Photos: May Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction
gallery

Photos: May Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on May 30, 2020.
SoFi Stadium Is Nearing Completion
video

SoFi Stadium Is Nearing Completion

Check out some of the best shots showing the construction progress of the Bolts' new home in 2020.
Building SoFi Stadium: The Design
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Design

Take an in depth look at the design of SoFi Stadium from the perspective of the architects, seismic designers, senior project managers, and more.
Bring Your Own Air Guitar 🎸
news

Bring Your Own Air Guitar 🎸

Austin Ekeler on playing at SoFi Stadium.
The Latest SoFi Stadium Construction Time-Lapse
video

The Latest SoFi Stadium Construction Time-Lapse

Learn more about our new home at Chargers.com/SoFiStadium!
Photos: April Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction
gallery

Photos: April Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on April 27, 2020.
Photos: Inside SoFi Stadium - April 2020
gallery

Photos: Inside SoFi Stadium - April 2020

Get a glimpse inside the Chargers' future home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction in April 2020.
Photos: Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction
gallery

Photos: Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on March 26, 2020.
Building SoFi Stadium: The Architects
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Architects

Look into the concept and design of the Chargers' new home in 2020.
Photos: SoFi Stadium
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium

The latest renderings of the new SoFi Stadium set to debut in 2020. Click here to learn more about our new home.
Super Bowl Commercial behind the scenes on Friday, January 10, 2020 at SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
video

Bolts Amazed by SoFi Stadium Construction Progress

Watch Joey Bosa, Derwin James, and Michael Badgley get a sneak peek of the Bolt's new home at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood as it nears completion.
Photos: SoFi Stadium Construction from Above
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium Construction from Above

Take an aerial view of the Chargers' future home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction in February 2020.
Photos: SoFi Stadium Construction Progresses
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium Construction Progresses

Take a look at the latest photos of SoFi Stadium as construction continues on March 4, 2020.
The Chargers Lux Stadium Suite Owners Inaugural Dunner event is held at Michael’s on Naples in Long Beach, CA on Tuesday, February, 18, 2020.
video

Chargers LUX Hosts Inaugural Dinner for Members

Chargers host inaugural SoFi Stadium Chargers LUX dinner with surprise guests Antonio Gates and Gus Bradley.
The Los Angeles Chargers travel to Kansas City on Friday, December 27, 2019 for their Week 17 matchup with the Chiefs.
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium Construction Continues

Get an inside look at the Bolts' future locker room and the rest of SoFi Stadium as construction continues on February 13, 2020.
Photos: SoFi Stadium Construction Aerials
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium Construction Aerials

Browse through some shots of the Bolts' future home, SoFi Stadium, as seen from above in December 2019.
Super Bowl Commercial behind the scenes on Friday, January 10, 2020 at SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
video

Behind the Scenes with Derwin & Joey at the Super Bowl Commercial Shoot

Go behind the scenes with Derwin James and Joey Bosa as they shoot the opening commercial for Super Bowl LIV.
Derwin James & Joey Bosa Film Super Bowl Commercial at SoFi Stadium
gallery

Derwin James & Joey Bosa Film Super Bowl Commercial at SoFi Stadium

Take a behind the scenes look at Derwin James and Joey Bosa on set of the 2020 Super Bowl commercial at SoFi Stadium.
Photos: Michael Badgley Tours SoFi Stadium
gallery

Photos: Michael Badgley Tours SoFi Stadium

Take a behind the scenes look as Michael Badgley checks out the Chargers new home, SoFi Stadium.
SoFi Stadium is photographed while under construction on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 in Inglewood, California.
video

New SoFi Stadium Construction Time-Lapse | January 2020

Check out the latest time-lapse of our new home, SoFi Stadium opening this summer! Learn more at Chargers.com/SoFiStadium. Video created by Turner AECOM Hunt
Photos: Derwin James & Joey Bosa Tour SoFi Stadium
gallery

Photos: Derwin James & Joey Bosa Tour SoFi Stadium

Browse through photos of Derwin James and Joey Bosa checking out our new home, SoFi Stadium.
Super Bowl Commercial behind the scenes on Friday, January 10, 2020 at SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
news

DJ picked out his new locker already 😂

Derwin James calls 'dibs' on his new locker at SoFi Stadium. 
Tim McGraw and Luke Combs are Coming to SoFi Stadium
video

Tim McGraw and Luke Combs are Coming to SoFi Stadium

Tim McGraw's Here on Earth Tour with Luke Combs is coming to SoFi Stadium on Friday, September 4!
The Los Angeles Chargers host a dinner for LUX members and the cast of Ballers on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Spring Place in Beverly Hills, California.
video

Chargers LUX x Ballers Cast

Chargers LUX members enjoyed an evening with the cast of hit HBO series Ballers and running back Melvin Gordon.
Chargers LUX Member Checks Out His Suite at SoFi Stadium
video

Chargers LUX Member Checks Out His Suite at SoFi Stadium

Chargers LUX member, Corey English, checks out his suite at our future home - SoFi Stadium. Learn more about Chargers LUX at ChargersLUX.com.
New SoFi Stadium Construction Time-Lapse
video

New SoFi Stadium Construction Time-Lapse

Learn more about our new home at Chargers.com/SoFiStadium!
Derrick Gore arrives for Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp on Tuesday, July 21, 2020.
video

Season Ticket Holders Experience Their Seats at SoFi Stadium

Season ticket holders get a first look at how they will be watching the Bolts in 2020
Derrick Gore arrives for Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp on Tuesday, July 21, 2020.
video

Chargers LUX Member Tours SoFi Stadium

Chargers LUX member, Jacqueline Shulte, tours the new LA stadium - SoFi Stadium. Learn more about Chargers LUX at ChargersLUX.com.
Learn More

Sign Up for the Chargers' Newsletter

Advertising