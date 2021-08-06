Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

What to Watch this Weekend: Chargers Running Back Competition Heats Up

Aug 06, 2021 at 03:15 PM
Hayre_Chris
Chris Hayre
TEAM REPORTER
FTP_RB_Competition

The Chargers practiced in pads on Friday at Jack Hammett Sports Complex – the first of what is expected to be three straight days of full contact through the weekend.

It's an important stretch to evaluate the ground game and a crowded group of backs – all 26 or younger. After practice, offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi elaborated on the competition behind "No. 1 running back" Austin Ekeler, noting that there's enough depth in the room to keep No. 30 fresh.

"Today, we got into a lot of two tailback sets, where you use Austin almost more as a wide receiver," Lombardi said. "And, you feel really good about the other running backs that you can put back there. It gives us a lot of flexibility."

There are several options to consider in the Bolts backfield.

Lombardi described Joshua Kelley and Justin Jackson as "all-around players" who can run, pass protect and be functional receivers. Despite injury issues in his first three seasons, Jackson has averaged 4.9 yards per carry on 138 career rushes.

Kelley scored the Chargers' first touchdown of the 2020 season. He finished with 354 yards on 111 carries (3.2 ypc) in a rookie campaign that included an all-virtual offseason.

The former UCLA star has taken notice of the stark difference in year two.

"I didn't have OTAs," he said. "I didn't have minicamp. I just came in during training camp. I didn't even have preseason. I think the biggest thing for us and our young guys is that they had the OTAs, minicamp and all of this stuff that we're doing now. It's big. You get a playbook, but it's different than actual live reps. We're actually getting those reps. That's helping me out."

Related Links

Rookie Larry Rountree, whom the Chargers drafted in the sixth round, left Missouri as the school's all-time leading rusher among RBs. Lombardi said he's been impressed with Rountree's professionalism and the way he approaches his craft.

The Chargers OC added that second-year back Darius Bradwell is also doing a "great job." As the team continues to work in pads – and with preseason games on the horizon – Lombardi said the picture should come into clearer focus.

"When you're not in pads, you have to kind of work with the D-line," he said. "Not everyone does what they're going to do in pads. So, there may be holes that won't be there in pads. Maybe it's blocked up when, in real life, we would have created a crease.

"As we start working in pads, it's going to be huge to evaluate how we're doing, but I'm very encouraged so far."

Kelley said he "woke up like a kid today" knowing it was an opportunity to "thud up."

"For me, as a runner, I like contact," he added. "I love it. For me, I like to embody hitting somebody, running through the hole. These next few days, we're going to get to do a lot of that. That's super exciting."

Los Angeles practices on Saturday morning at Jack Hammett Sports Complex before Chargers Fan Fest at SoFi Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Odds and Ends

  • Safety Nasir Adderley discussed his relationship with rookie defensive back Mark Webb, L.A.'s seventh-round pick. Both are from Philadelphia and played Pop Warner together. "I love just seeing his journey and his transition," Adderley said of Webb. "A lot of people don't know that all the way leading up to college, he was a receiver. He then switched to corner. Just the fact that he made it here and is playing at a high level, even in these first couple of practices, it's a great testament of the work that he's put in."
  • Lombardi had high praise for rookie wide receiver Joshua Palmer on Friday, pointing to his physicality, hands and route-running ability. Like Rountree, Lombardi said Palmer's professionalism is what's been most impressive. "When you see that kind of attitude from a guy, you know that he's built to last in this league," Lombardi said. "I'm really, really happy with him."
  • Chase Daniel's presence among the quarterbacks group has been "huge," according to Lombardi. He said Daniel, whom he coached in New Orleans, is like having another coach in the room for quarterback Justin Herbert. "It kind of looks like Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito in Twins when they are standing next to each other," Lombardi joked. "It's great having him."

The Future is Here!

2021 Season Ticket Memberships are starting at only $65 per game. Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

How LBs Drue Tranquill, Kenneth Murray Complement Each Other in New Defensive Scheme

"You want as many complete players as possible and I think Drue and Kenneth are complete linebackers."
news

What Kind of Defense is Brewing on the Bolts?

"They haven't seen anything like this. They haven't seen the speed we have in our defense … It's going to be really scary for a lot of teams."
news

What Stood Out During Day Five of Chargers Training Camp?

"I felt like that was a highlight for me in practice — not just the way we competed, but how we competed; fierce but fair, and making sure that we respect each other as competitors."
news

What is Austin Ekeler Looking to Prove In Fifth Training Camp?

"He comes out here and does his job at a high level consistently and that example is not exclusive to running backs."
news

How Head Coach Brandon Staley Approached Day One of Chargers Training Camp

"When you define things well for the players, then they can go do it. We kicked that off today."
news

How Justin Herbert Has Improved His Game Entering 2021

"What he and I talked about is that most of the things in life that are worth it, you really have to fight for. It's not just going to happen right away."
news

From the Podium: What RB Austin Ekeler Thinks About the Chargers' New Offense

Ten quotes from the Chargers' two-day minicamp this week at Hoag Performance Center.
news

From the Podium: What is Drew Brees' Advice to Justin Herbert?

Three takeaways from the final day of Los Angeles' two-day minicamp at Hoag Performance Center.
news

From the Podium: What's the Chargers Offense's Potential in 2021?

"I definitely think this offense has what it takes to become a high prolific offense in the NFL."
news

From the Podium: How is Justin Herbert Picking Up the New Offense?

"I think it's all right where it's supposed to be. It's been perfect."
news

From the Podium: Uchenna Nwosu Watching Tape of Former Top-10 Draft Pick

Ten quotes from Monday's media availability as the Chargers continue OTAs.

From Our Partners

gallery

Top Photos from Training Camp Day 8

Take a look at some of the best photos from the eighth day of Chargers Training Camp 2021.
video

Chargers Gaming Tournaments Coming Soon

Esports Entertainment Group is the Chargers' official esports tournament platform provider. Esports Entertainment Group will operate co-branded esports tournaments annually for the Chargers utilizing its Esports Gaming League ("EGL") platform. Click here to register here to learn more about upcoming tournaments!
video

Between 2 Kegs: Jalen Guyton vs. Shawne Merriman

On the season finale of Between 2 Kegs, Shawne Merriman faces off against Chargers wide receiver Jalen Guyton to answer each other's burning questions. Find out what talent Jalen thinks wide receiver Keenan Allen is overrated at, how Shawne got the nickname "Lights Out," and how Jalen would spend $1M. Powered by Bud Light.
news

What Kind of Defense is Brewing on the Bolts?

"They haven't seen anything like this. They haven't seen the speed we have in our defense … It's going to be really scary for a lot of teams."
gallery

Top Photos from Training Camp Day 5

Take a look at some of the best photos from the fifth day of Chargers Training Camp 2021.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Quarterback KJ Costello

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed quarterback KJ Costello.
news

What is Austin Ekeler Looking to Prove In Fifth Training Camp?

"He comes out here and does his job at a high level consistently and that example is not exclusive to running backs."
gallery

Top Photos from Training Camp Day 2

Take a look at some of the best photos from the second day of Chargers Training Camp 2021.
video

Between 2 Kegs: Kenneth Murray vs. Shawne Merriman

On this week's episode of Between 2 Kegs, Shawne Merriman faces off against linebacker Kenneth Murray to answer each other's burning questions. Find out why Kenneth's taking Justin Herbert with him on a Vegas trip, why Shawne thinks LT is the GOAT, and how Kenneth spent his first $1M. Powered by Bud Light.
video

Between 2 Kegs: Drue Tranquill vs. Shawne Merriman

On this week's episode of Between 2 Kegs, Shawne Merriman faces off against Chargers linebacker Drue Tranquill. Find out just why Shawne Merriman's favorite QB to sack is Tom Brady, Drue Tranquill's favorite uniform combos, and what it will take for the Chargers to win the Super Bowl. Powered by Bud Light.
video

Between 2 Kegs: Derwin James vs. Shawne Merriman

Did Shawne Merriman really spend $32,000 on his rookie dinner? Who on the team is mostly like to party too hard after winning a Super Bowl? Find out on this episode of Between 2 Kegs, powered by Bud Light.
video

Introducing Between 2 Kegs

On Between 2 Kegs, powered by Bud Light, host Shawne Merriman will face off against a new challenger each week in a game of increasingly personal questions. The first episode featuring Derwin James premieres July 15.
video

Welcome to the Chargers Gaming Studio 🎮

Take a look inside the Chargers Gaming Studio powered by Southern California McDonald's!
news

Los Angeles Chargers Claim Austin Proehl Off Waivers

On Tuesday, the Bolts claimed wide receiver Austin Proehl off waivers.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Christian Covington

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with defensive lineman Christian Covington.
news

Chargers Agree to Terms with Ten Undrafted Free Agents After the 2021 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with ten undrafted free agents on Saturday after the conclusion of the 2021 NFL Draft.
news

Chargers Draft DB Mark Webb With 241st Pick

The Los Angeles Chargers selected Georgia DB Mark Webb with the 241st overall pick in the seventh round of Sunday's 2021 NFL Draft.
news

Chargers Draft RB Larry Rountree III With 198th Pick

The Los Angeles Chargers selected Missouri running back Larry Rountree III with the 198th overall pick in the sixth round of Sunday's 2021 NFL Draft.
news

Chargers Draft LB Nick Niemann With 185th Pick

Niemann was a third-team All-Big Ten selection in 2020.
news

Chargers Draft G Brenden Jaimes With 159th Pick

Jaimes set a Nebraska record with 40 consecutive starts by an offensive lineman.
news

Chargers Draft DE Chris Rumph II With 118th Pick

Rumph was a two-time All-ACC selection in 2019 and 2020.
news

Chargers Draft Georgia TE Tre' McKitty With 97th Pick

McKitty joins a tight ends room that includes Jared Cook and Donald Parham.
news

Chargers Draft WR Joshua Palmer with 77th Pick

During his career with Tennessee he started 36-of-47 games catching 99 passes for 1,514 yards and seven touchdowns.
news

Chargers Draft CB Asante Samuel Jr. With 47th Pick

Samuel Jr. is the first cornerback selected by the Chargers in an NFL Draft since Craig Mager in 2015.
news

Chargers Draft OT Rashawn Slater with 13th Pick

Northwestern's Slater is the first offensive lineman selected by the Chargers in the first round since 2013.
video

Bolt Up: 2021 NFL Draft Hype Video

Draft Night is just a day away! Who will be next to join the Bolts?
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Cornerback Ryan Smith

A five-year NFL veteran, Smith has been a special teams staple for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers while also contributing defensively over his professional career. 
news

Chargers Agree to Terms with Quarterback Chase Daniel

Daniel has played in 69 games with five starts over 11 NFL seasons, throwing for 1,694 yards and eight touchdowns. 
news

Chargers Agree to Terms with Outside Linebacker Kyler Fackrell

Fackrell, who originally came into the NFL as a third-round selection by the Green Bay Packers in 2016, has appeared in 73 total games with 18 starts. 
news

Chargers Agree to Terms with Guard Oday Aboushi 

Aboushi has appeared in 65 career regular-season games, including 42 starts, since being a fifth-round selection by the New York Jets in the 2013 NFL Draft.
news

Welcome Back, Brandon Facyson and Michael Badgley!

Chargers re-sign cornerback Brandon Facyson and kicker Michael Badgley.
news

Chargers Agree to Terms with Two-Time Pro Bowl Tight End Jared Cook

Since being selected in the third round of the 2009 NFL Draft by Tennessee, Cook has hauled in 505 passes for 6,673 yards and 41 touchdowns in 12 NFL seasons. 
Latest News
Advertising