What to Watch this Weekend: Chargers Running Back Competition Heats Up

Rookie Larry Rountree, whom the Chargers drafted in the sixth round, left Missouri as the school's all-time leading rusher among RBs. Lombardi said he's been impressed with Rountree's professionalism and the way he approaches his craft.

The Chargers OC added that second-year back Darius Bradwell is also doing a "great job." As the team continues to work in pads – and with preseason games on the horizon – Lombardi said the picture should come into clearer focus.

"When you're not in pads, you have to kind of work with the D-line," he said. "Not everyone does what they're going to do in pads. So, there may be holes that won't be there in pads. Maybe it's blocked up when, in real life, we would have created a crease.

"As we start working in pads, it's going to be huge to evaluate how we're doing, but I'm very encouraged so far."

Kelley said he "woke up like a kid today" knowing it was an opportunity to "thud up."

"For me, as a runner, I like contact," he added. "I love it. For me, I like to embody hitting somebody, running through the hole. These next few days, we're going to get to do a lot of that. That's super exciting."