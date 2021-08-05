Keenan Allen Earns X-Factor on Madden 22

Madden announced a new X-Factor for elite NFL Wide Receivers. Here is what they said about Keenan Allen:
"Keenan Allen's incredible route-running ability can flat out embarrass defenders. The foundation of the Los Angeles Chargers' aerial attack, Allen is an elite receiver."
Keenan Allen got some more love from Madden 22 after getting his 93 overall rating last week.
Madden introduced a new X-Factor for the NFL's most surehanded receivers. This trait is called Max Security and is triggered by four consecutive receptions.
When a receiver enters this zone, they become a quarterback's best friend. Their success rate increases on possession catches and decreases knockout chances.
Allen was one of three wide receivers given this ability. The other two are Amari Cooper [Dallas Cowboys] and Michael Thomas [New Orleans Saints].
The Future is Here!
2021 Season Ticket Memberships are starting at only $50 per game. Click here to learn more.