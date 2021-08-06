Where The Athletic Ranks the Chargers Offense Heading into 2021

Sheil Kapadia of The Athletic recently ranked ' Every Offense from 1 to 32 Going into the 2021 Season '. He ranked the Bolts the fifth-best offense heading into the season, below is an excerpt of what he wrote.

"They signed All-Pro center Corey Linsley and used a first-round pick on the left tackle Rashawn Slater. Right tackle Ryan Bulaga (played 38 percent of the snaps last season) and running back Austin Ekeler (played 35 percent of the snaps) return healthy. And there's a good chance that the coaching is going to be a lot better. Herbert showed that he could succeed under challenging circumstances. This year, his support system should be much improved, which could lead to the Chargers having one of the league's most explosive offenses."