From Bills Intern to Chargers GM: Tom Telesco Details NFL Journey

On his first NFL job as a Bills intern

"I had never had any thoughts of actually working in the NFL, so for me it was just a chance to learn more about the game – learn more about being a wide receiver. I got so lucky that at that time they had Andre Reed, who's a Hall of Famer. They had James Lofton, who's a Hall of Famer. Steve Tasker, who I think should be a Hall of Famer as a special teamer. … And their receiver coach was Charlie Joiner, so I had an enormous amount of people to learn from: how to run routes, how to recognize coverage, how to set up your routes – all the stuff that I thought that I needed to succeed at the Division III level I can learn from these guys, and that's really why I did it for the first couple summers."

When he thought about becoming a GM

"I never thought about being a GM honestly 'til maybe, I don't know, three years, four years before I got the Charger job. Never thought of it. When I first got to the Panthers, I was worried about just holding onto the job I had. So, just doing the job the best that I could – contribute the best that I could. I never, ever worried about getting promoted, 'Hey, what can I do next?' I really – it had never, just never entered my mind. It was almost like survival at that point. I was just trying to learn as much as I could, help as much as I could."

Lessons from Hall of Fame GM Bill Polian

"Probably, it's just the people skills of the job and the time-management part of the job, but probably mostly the people skills of talking with coaches, talking with players, talking with your scouts, and just getting a feel and a pulse for what's going on all the time – and then trying to fit all the pieces together. Bill delegated a ton of work to a lot of people when I was with the Colts, and to some of us at an age that we probably hadn't earned it yet, but he trusted people."