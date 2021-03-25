What the New Guys Are Saying

2. On playing with WR Keenan Allen and WR Mike Williams:

"I'm a big fan of Mike and a big fan of Keenan.

"Keenan is a good friend of mine. I played against him for quite a few years. I've known him and have hung out with him ever since I was in St. Louis. We've been pretty close. I played in the Pro Bowl with him. He's a dynamic receiver, one of the best. His route running is impeccable and incredible. He's another person who I can learn from just like I did from [Saints WR] Michael Thomas, just like I did from [Packers WR] Davante Adams. I consider him one of the best receivers in the league.

"I'm excited to play with Mike, too. Big body-frame receiver. He is also a dynamic receiver that can go up and make highlight plays. He actually did that on us, ever since I've been playing against him. I'm excited to see these guys daily in practice and what the practice routine is like. In practice routines, that's when you learn a lot from a guy. That's when you learn a lot from a player. You see how they study their opponent and how they break people down. You understand how they set up their routes.