For Chargers' Sophomores, Training Camp No Longer 'Survival Mode'

Like Rochell, safety Rayshawn Jenkins saw extensive playing time last Saturday (65 percent of defensive snaps). Then there's cornerback Desmond King, who intercepted Hall-of-Fame-bound quarterback Drew Brees during Wednesday's joint practice with the Saints. King proved to be a reliable nickel cornerback in his rookie season – more will be expected in 2018.

For cornerback Mike Davis, confidence is king. Davis revealed that he lacked it in his rookie season, but not this year. Defensive Coordinator Gus Bradley said earlier in camp that Davis has become a more "well-rounded" player. Head Coach Anthony Lynn took it a step further.

"Mike Davis – night-and-day," he said on August 14. "He's a guy that's playing with more confidence. He's more physical. He's becoming very dependable."

On the O-line, guard Dan Feeney said he entered Year 2 having benefited from starting nine games last season. The former Indiana standout also has the opportunity to learn from Pro Bowl vets like offensive tackle Russell Okung and center Mike Pouncey. Feeney's teammate and fellow second-year guard Forrest Lamp returned to practice last week, too.

Running back Austin Ekeler, who went from undrafted free agent to Melvin Gordon's primary back up in 2017, showcased explosiveness and versatility both in training camp practices and the first preseason game in Arizona. At the beginning of August, Ekeler joined Chargers Weekly to expound on the difference a year makes.