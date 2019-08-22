Five Takeaways from Chargers Camp 8/22: Troymaine Pope's Motivation

On Sunday, running back Troymaine Pope had an 81-yard punt return touchdown that sparked the Bolts in the second quarter.

While Pope spent time on the Seattle Seahawks' and Chargers' practice squads last season, he was ultimately promoted to the Bolts' active roster in December and has stuck with the Chargers through the spring and summer programs this year.

But his road to the Bolts has been a long one, and one filled with "ups and downs," according to the running back.

After going undrafted in 2016 out of Jacksonville State, Pope was at a crossroads. He was set on going to work with his mom at her factory job, but then Seattle called that summer.

It was a call that changed his life.

"I didn't know if I was really going to play football again," Pope explained. "I didn't know if it was over with or not, but when I got that call (from Seattle) I knew was going to make the most of that opportunity."

Through it all and through numerous stints on teams from 2016 to now, Pope's motivation has remained the same: his kids. He adds there's no extra motivation going up against his former team this Saturday. It's providing for his son and daughter that drives him.