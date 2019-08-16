Five Takeaways from Chargers Camp 8/15: Philip Rivers, Drew Brees Take Center Stage at Joint Practice

Rivers and Brees share mutual respect – Philip Rivers, 37, and Brees, 40, have gone from sharing a quarterbacks room in 2004 to combining for 33 NFL seasons, 20 Pro Bowl selections, 129,093 yards and 894 touchdowns.

Both quarterbacks had eerily similar stats last season – each threw 32 touchdowns. Rivers averaged 269.2 passing yards per game. Brees averaged 266.1.

In each of the last three years, for a few days in August, it's been special for fans to watch two Hall of Fame-bound quarterbacks – who share a history together – also share the field.

"It's always fun to see Drew," Rivers said. "All those guys, but to see Drew – we were just telling stories from 15 years ago. It's crazy how time flies."

When Brees joined the Saints in 2006, Rivers took over as the starter and hasn't looked back. He hasn't missed a game – 208 straight – and Brees has taken notice.

"It's a great testament to his toughness, his ability to, I'm sure fight through a bunch of injuries at the same time," he said of Rivers. "You don't make it through this game or play every season healthy. So, [it's] a testament to him and his competitiveness as well."

Chargers best Saints in Day 1 of QB challenge – Rivers, Tyrod Taylor, Cardale Jones and Easton Stick took down Brees, Teddy Bridgewater, Taysom Hill – and guard Larry Warford – in Day 1 of the annual quarterback challenge.

"We got them day one, really thanks to Cardale's unbelievable showing," Rivers said. "We got them day one, but they pick the challenge for day two. Then, whatever happens, we're going to make it all win-or-go home on day three, probably. It was a good start."

Brees said Rivers named Thursday's challenge "The County Fair," an homage to the Orange County Fair, which takes place right next to Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

"We got beat pretty good today," Brees said. "The challenge itself was pretty good. Ten throws. That allows you to get into a little bit of a rhythm. I liked the targets."