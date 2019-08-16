Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Five Takeaways from Chargers Camp 8/15: Philip Rivers, Drew Brees Take Center Stage at Joint Practice

Aug 15, 2019 at 05:07 PM
Hayre_Chris
Chris Hayre
TEAM REPORTER

Here are five takeaways from Thursday's joint practice against the New Orleans Saints:

Saints march into Costa Mesa – After a pair of practices with the Rams, the Chargers welcomed the New Orleans Saints – the other half of last season's NFC Championship Game – to Jack Hammett Sports Complex Thursday.

After practice, head coach Anthony Lynn explained how much he values getting to work with teams like the Saints, who went 13-3 last season.

"I love the situational football," Lynn said. "That's how you play the game – in situations – and I like to see our schemes, our philosophy against other people's. We've gone up against two pretty good organizations, and so we've had a good chance to look at some of the things that we're doing and make some adjustments."

New Orleans, led by quarterback Drew Brees, had the third-highest scoring offense in the NFL last season (31.5 points per game). A lot of that firepower did not practice on Thursday, though.

Wide receiver Michael Thomas and running back Alvin Kamara were held out of the joint session. Cornerback Casey Hayward Jr.  said he's hopeful he'll get to work against the Pro Bowl duo on Friday.

"Any time we can have a good day against those guys, we look forward to it and hopefully we can continue to do that throughout the week," Hayward said.

Rivers and Brees share mutual respect – Philip Rivers, 37, and Brees, 40, have gone from sharing a quarterbacks room in 2004 to combining for 33 NFL seasons, 20 Pro Bowl selections, 129,093 yards and 894 touchdowns.

Both quarterbacks had eerily similar stats last season – each threw 32 touchdowns. Rivers averaged 269.2 passing yards per game. Brees averaged 266.1.

In each of the last three years, for a few days in August, it's been special for fans to watch two Hall of Fame-bound quarterbacks – who share a history together – also share the field.

"It's always fun to see Drew," Rivers said. "All those guys, but to see Drew – we were just telling stories from 15 years ago. It's crazy how time flies."

When Brees joined the Saints in 2006, Rivers took over as the starter and hasn't looked back. He hasn't missed a game – 208 straight – and Brees has taken notice.

"It's a great testament to his toughness, his ability to, I'm sure fight through a bunch of injuries at the same time," he said of Rivers. "You don't make it through this game or play every season healthy. So, [it's] a testament to him and his competitiveness as well."

Chargers best Saints in Day 1 of QB challenge – Rivers, Tyrod Taylor, Cardale Jones and Easton Stick took down Brees, Teddy Bridgewater, Taysom Hill – and guard Larry Warford – in Day 1 of the annual quarterback challenge.

"We got them day one, really thanks to Cardale's unbelievable showing," Rivers said. "We got them day one, but they pick the challenge for day two. Then, whatever happens, we're going to make it all win-or-go home on day three, probably. It was a good start."

Brees said Rivers named Thursday's challenge "The County Fair," an homage to the Orange County Fair, which takes place right next to Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

"We got beat pretty good today," Brees said. "The challenge itself was pretty good. Ten throws. That allows you to get into a little bit of a rhythm. I liked the targets."

Day 2 is tomorrow. The Saints will decide the format.

Photos: Bolts vs. Saints QB Challenge

Check out the best photos from the annual QB Challenge at Chargers Camp as the Bolts take on Drew Brees and company.

1LAC6823
1 / 18
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
1LAC6848
2 / 18
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
1LAC6953
3 / 18
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
1LAC6910
4 / 18
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
081519_Training_Camp_TN_TN158457
5 / 18
Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
1LAC6929
6 / 18
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
1LAC6942
7 / 18
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
1LAC6868
8 / 18
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
081519_Training_Camp_TN_TN158447
9 / 18
Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
1LAC6843
10 / 18
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
1LAC6901
11 / 18
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
1LAC6889
12 / 18
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
1LAC6894
13 / 18
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
1LAC6878
14 / 18
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
081519_Training_Camp_TN_TN158452
15 / 18
Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
1LAC6918
16 / 18
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
1LAC6892
17 / 18
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
1LAC6828
18 / 18
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Tight ends talk Rivers – In addition to pass-catching running backs and big-play wide receivers, Rivers has three tight ends who will likely all play a role during the 2019 season.

On Wednesday's episode of Chargers Weekly, Hunter Henry and Sean Culkin discussed the versatility in the tight ends room, including teammate Virgil Green's impact as a blocker.

"That dude is a beast in the run game, bro," said Henry of Green. "That dude is a freaking beast."

Culkin and Henry also shared what it's like to play with Rivers.

"Everybody's just kind of at ease a little bit when 17's out there," Henry said. "He just calms everybody – there's just a calming about him, but at the same time, he has this drive and this competitiveness about him that makes you want to perform at a level that just pushes you even more."

After Thursday's practice, Rivers said Culkin has "had his best camp yet."

"[Culkin] just plays hard in whatever you need him to do," he said. "'You want me to motion over and block a [defensive] end? You want me to run a route?' … He's really had a nice offseason and nice training camp."

News and notes – The JackBoyz had a couple of reasons to celebrate Thursday. Undrafted free agent cornerback Kemon Hall had an interception during the 11-on-11 period. All-Pro safety Derwin James followed it up with an INT of his own, which caused the secondary to sprint the length of the field to the opposite end zone for their customary picture pose. … Rivers threw a beautiful deep ball to wide receiver Travis Benjamin for a touchdown during the 11-on-11 period. Wide receiver Mike Williams also caught a touchdown pass from Rivers. … After practice, Lynn acknowledged the play of second-year linebacker Uchenna Nwosu. "Uchenna had a pretty good day today. I liked the way he worked last Monday night and today. I think these joint practices, some of these guys they see it as an opportunity and he's taking advantage of it."

Have a question, comment or idea? Sound off below!

200427_Site_Stadium_Article_Promo

Related Content

news

Chargers Mourn Passing of Former GM Bobby Beathard

Beathard spent 11 seasons as the Chargers GM from 1990 to 2000 and helped lead the franchise to Super Bowl XXIX
news

What You Need to Know About Free Agency 

Free agency is right around the corner so there's no better time to get acclimated to the ins-and-outs than now.
news

What You Need to Know About Free Agency

Free agency is right around the corner so there's no better time to get acclimated to the ins-and-outs than now. Here's what you need to know. 
news

Which Chargers are Unrestricted Free Agents in 2021?

As the Bolts prepare for 2021, take a look at the players who will be unrestricted free agents when their contracts expire in March.
news

The Night Austin Ekeler Made the Chargers

A standout performance in the 2017 preseason finale was the start Ekeler's rise to NFL stardom.
news

Nasir Adderley on Opportunities and "Not Taking Any Day for Granted" in 2020

"I'm prepared and I trust my preparation.  I'm confident wherever they want to put me."
news

Drue Tranquill: SoFi Stadium an 'Engineering Phenomena'

Take a look back at what the second-year linebacker had to say on "Chargers Weekly."
news

Breiden Fehoko on Dad's Influence & the Impact of "Uncle Junior" on His Family

The rookie nose tackle reflects on how his Polynesian culture "built on love and respect" has been a driving force for the bond between him and his dad.
news

With Week 1 Approaching, Chargers to Rely on Secondary Depth 

A timetable has not yet been determined for All-Pro safety Derwin James' return to the field.
news

Rookies Get Taste of Chargers Football

"It seems like this offseason has been going on forever, so just having a chance to come out here and compete with my teammates has been a true blessing."
news

Tight End Donald Parham Jr. Looks to Bring Big-Play Ability to Bolts

The 6-foot-8, 260-pound tight end was dominant in the XFL.
news

SoFi Stadium Takes Center Stage for Social Justice

"The gorilla is out there. The gorilla is racism. It's there and we feel it. I've lived it all my life."

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.
video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.
video

All In: Episode 1 | Finish

On the Season 3 premiere of ALL IN, follow every step of the Chargers' journey to 2023 Week 1, from new additions in the offseason to an intense Training Camp all with one goal in mind: start fast and finish.
video

Coming Soon: All In Season 3

All In is back for season 3 as your all-access pass to the 2023 Los Angeles Chargers. Go behind the scenes of the Bolts all season long as Justin Herbert, Derwin James, Jr., and more take on the vaunted AFC. All In Season 3 premieres September 7 at 10 am PST on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign 12 Players to Practice Squad

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed 12 players to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Claim Linebacker Tanner Muse

The Los Angeles Chargers today claimed linebacker Tanner Muse off waivers. In a corresponding move, the team waived fullback Zander Horvath.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Reduce Roster to 53 Players

The Los Angeles Chargers placed two players on Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform and waived 36 others. The moves put the roster at 53 players before the NFL's 1 p.m. PT deadline.
news

Chargers Agree to Trade Dustin Hopkins to Browns

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with the Cleveland Browns on a trade, sending kicker Dustin Hopkins to Cleveland in exchange for a 2025 seventh-round draft pick.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Tae Crowder

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Tae Crowder and waived/injured tackle Andrew Trainer.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Matt Hankins

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Matt Hankins and waived/injured cornerback Kemon Hall.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Aaron Shampklin

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed running back Aaron Shampklin.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Matt Kaskey

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tackle Matt Kaskey and waived/injured offensive lineman Nic Melsop.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Blake Lynch

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Blake Lynch and waived linebacker Tyreek Maddox-Williams.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Milton Wright

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Milton Wright.
news

Chargers and Justin Herbert Agree to Terms on Multi-Year Extension

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with quarterback Justin Herbert on a multi-year contract extension.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Outside Linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed rookie outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu (selected No. 54 overall).
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Darrius Shepherd

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Darrius Shepherd.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign DL Nick Williams

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Nick Williams.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Six Members of 2023 Draft Class

The Los Angeles Chargers announced that the team has signed six players selected in the 2023 NFL Draft to rookie contracts — TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston (No. 21 overall), Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley (No. 85), TCU wide receiver Derius Davis (No. 125), Clemson offensive lineman Jordan McFadden (No. 156), Boise State defensive lineman Scott Matlock (No. 200) and TCU quarterback Max Duggan (No. 239). 
news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Undrafted Free Agents

The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with the following undrafted free agents on Saturday after the conclusion of the 2023 NFL Draft:
news

Los Angeles Chargers Select Tuipulotu and Henley on Day 2 of NFL Draft

The Bolts drafted Southern California outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu (54th overall) and Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley (85th overall), adding a pair of Los Angeles Area natives and 2022 first-team All-Pacific-12 selections.
news

Chargers Select Quentin Johnston in First Round of 2023 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Chargers selected TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston with the No. 21 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. 
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Jalen Guyton

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Jalen Guyton.
news

Chargers Add To 2023 Coaching Staff, Promote Two Coaches

The Los Angeles Chargers today announced the hirings of Assistant Secondary Coach Will Harris and Offensive Assistant Phil Serchia. In addition, Mike Hiestand will transition to the defensive side of the ball as a Front Seven Specialist and John Timu will be the Assistant Defensive Line Coach.
video

Let's Play: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs Morgan Fox in Madden 23

On the latest edition of Let's Play, Sebastian Joseph-Day and Morgan Fox go head-to-head in a game of Madden 23. See who wins the matchup between these two Chargers defensive linemen, Joseph-Day's Bolts led by Justin Herbert or Fox's random choice, Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Will Clapp

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed center/guard Will Clapp.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Kemon Hall

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Kemon Hall.
news

Chargers Agree to Terms with Donald Parham, Jr. and J.K. Scott

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with tight end Donald Parham, Jr., and punter J.K. Scott. 
news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Morgan Fox

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed defensive lineman Morgan Fox.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Easton Stick

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed quarterback Easton Stick.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Trey Pipkins III

The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with tackle Trey Pipkins III on a multi-year contract.
Latest News
Advertising