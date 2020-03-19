Female NFL Fandom Hit All-Time High in 2019

"I'm so happy the numbers finally show what the trend, I feel like, has been for so long. I grew up going to Soldier Field in Chicago as a kid with my older brothers and my dad. We had season tickets starting in 1972 (and) you can imagine what a stadium looked like. As an eight or 10-year-old girl, I was an anomaly. It's just been so much fun to watch it over the years, just how the base of fans has changed.... People are understanding that (women) are really really intense true, passionate fans who understand the game and are going on their own oftentimes.

Roger and I have twin girls. Though I grew up a Bears fan, we somehow have a Seahawks fan and a Vikings fan. So when those two teams played each other this past season, we were with (our daughters at the game) and I turned to Roger and said, 'Can you just look around for just one moment?' Behind us was a group of five women who were there for girls' night out. In front of us was a woman who I think was a grandmother and there with some family members. There were little girls, dads and girls, moms and girls, sons, too. But the majority of our section was female. I turned to (Roger) and said, 'Just take this in for a second.' And he looked at me and said, 'You think I don't know this? I live with this! I live with the three of you and I see this all the time. This does not surprise me that our section would be majority female.' It's so much fun to be part of."