Five Bolts Crack ESPN's Top 100 Players List

There were five Bolts listed in ESPN's Top 100 Players of the 2021 Season. Here is what Shelley Smith wrote about each of the selections.
No. 81: Derwin James
"James had 105 tackles in his 2018 rookie year, but he then missed all of 2020 with a torn right meniscus and sat all but five games in 2019 with a foot injury. But he is already leading the defensive calls in 2021, is in tremendous shape and is considered one of the top safeties in the league. In coach Brandon Staley's defense, he will be all over the field in a nontraditional scheme."
No. 65: Keenan Allen
"Allen is one of the most valuable receivers in the league. The four-time Pro Bowler signed an extension in 2020 for four years, $80.1 million, and then had his third career season with 100-plus receptions."
Take a look at some of the best shots of Keenan Allen at Chargers Training Camp 2021
No. 64: Corey Linsley
"Linsley was an All-Pro with the Packers before the Chargers scooped him up in free agency this offseason. He played in 13 of Green Bay's 16 games last season, missing three with a knee injury. And Linsley tallied zero holding calls and zero false starts in those 13 games."
No. 38: Justin Herbert
"The world is Herbert's oyster, as long as he stays healthy and doesn't get the sophomore yips. He has had a full offseason to train, and despite having another new offense to learn, Herbert is picking things up quickly and should be even better than last season."
No. 16: Joey Bosa
"Bosa was out for much of last season with two concussions but came back even stronger. He is being asked to stand up on some plays and have a hand on the grass on others. New coach Brandon Staley's defense is complex by design, but Bosa is confident he will have it down and be prepped for yet another outstanding season."
The Future is Here!
Secure your 2021 Season Ticket Memberships for only $100. Click here to learn more.