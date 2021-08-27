Bleacher Report Ranks Chargers Best Offseason Move

Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report recently published a list of "Every NFL Team's Best Move of the 2021 Offseason". Below is what he wrote about the Bolts offseason.

Investing in Offensive Line

"Right tackle Bryan Bulaga is the lone holdover from last year's projected starters. From there, the organization invested heavily along the interior. First-team All-Pro Corey Linsley became the game's highest-paid center in total contractual value when he signed a five-year, $62.5 million free-agent contract. Veteran guards Matt Feiler and Oday Absoushi joined the team as well.

Luck played a small role, too. Northwestern's Rashawn Slater was still on the board with this year's 13th overall pick. Slater is an immediate starter at left tackle, though he's currently dealing with lower back discomfort.