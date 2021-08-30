Chargers Begin Cutting Roster Down to 53

The Los Angeles Chargers waived nine players and waived/injured two others.
Waived:
|Player
|Pos.
|Exp.
|School
|Davin Bellamy
|OLB
|1
|Georgia
|Nate Evans
|LB
|1
|Central Florida
|Darius Harper
|T
|R
|Cincinnati
|John Hurst
|WR
|1
|West Georgia
|Jessie Lemonier
|OLB
|2
|Liberty
|KJ Sails
|CB
|R
|South Florida
|Matt Sokol
|TE
|1
|Michigan State
|Donte Vaughn
|CB
|1
|Notre Dame
|Willie Yarbary
|DL
|1
|Wake Forest
Waived/Injured:
|Player
|Pos.
|Exp.
|School
|Cole Mazza
|LS
|3
|Alabama
|Tyree St. Louis
|G/T
|2
|Miami
