Top Chargers Performances From the 2021 Preseason 

The Chargers wrapped up the preseason Saturday night with a 27-0 road loss to the Seattle Seahawks.
Los Angeles finished August 1-2, but now it gets real. The Bolts will travel to play the Washington Football Team in the regular-season opener two weeks from Sunday.
Let's take a look at some of the top performers of the preseason:
Passing
With Justin Herbert held out, Chase Daniel and Easton Stick took every snap at quarterback. In three games, Daniel went 38-of-57 for 234 yards and an interception. Stick finished the preseason 27-of-38 for 224 yards and a touchdown.
After the game, Daniel spoke about the benefits of keeping three quarterbacks and his relationship with Herbert and Stick.
"I think he's come a far way," Daniel said of Stick. "I think he's had a good camp to be honest with you. We all three get along really well. They got some tough decisions to make in the next couple days and we're ready for anything – three, two, whatever it is. We both put our best foot forward and whatever comes of it, comes of it."
Rushing
Sixth-round rookie running back Larry Rountree III led the Chargers this preseason with 122 yards on 22 carries (4.6 yards per carry).
Two weeks ago against the Rams, Rountree III ripped off runs of 24 and 25 yards, respectively. In Seattle, he had a team-high six carries for 27 yards.
"We wanted to make sure we gave our guys a plan that they could compete with," head coach Brandon Staley said. "I felt like we were able to evaluate a couple things in the run game. I thought Larry had a couple nice runs."
Receiving
Rookie wide receiver Joshua Palmer's impressive training camp transferred to the preseason games. He led the team with 10 catches for 65 yards, including three receptions for 26 yards in Seattle.
Palmer caught six passes for 36 yards in the preseason opener against the Rams, including four catches on the opening drive of the game. Last Sunday vs. the 49ers, Palmer scored a three-yard touchdown from Stick.
Tackles
Rookie linebacker Nick Niemann not only led the Chargers in total tackles this preseason with 28, he's tops in the entire NFL entering Sunday.
Atlanta linebacker Dorian Etheridge, who has 20 total tackles, plays the Cleveland Browns Sunday night.
Niemann had 13 total tackles and a sack against the Seahawks. After the game, he told Hall of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson that as a sixth-round pick, he wanted to show improvement and that he was a team player.
"Coming into the league, obviously nothing's guaranteed," Niemann said. "[I'm] just trying to come in here every day and learn as much as I can from the older guys and just try to find my way, find a role on the team and do whatever I can to help us win games. That was my main goal."
