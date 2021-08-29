Top Chargers Performances From the 2021 Preseason 

Passing

With Justin Herbert held out, Chase Daniel and Easton Stick took every snap at quarterback. In three games, Daniel went 38-of-57 for 234 yards and an interception. Stick finished the preseason 27-of-38 for 224 yards and a touchdown.

"I think he's come a far way," Daniel said of Stick. "I think he's had a good camp to be honest with you. We all three get along really well. They got some tough decisions to make in the next couple days and we're ready for anything – three, two, whatever it is. We both put our best foot forward and whatever comes of it, comes of it."