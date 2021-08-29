Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Top Chargers Performances From the 2021 Preseason 

Aug 29, 2021 at 11:00 AM
Hayre_Chris
Chris Hayre
TEAM REPORTER
Niemann_FTP

The Chargers wrapped up the preseason Saturday night with a 27-0 road loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Los Angeles finished August 1-2, but now it gets real. The Bolts will travel to play the Washington Football Team in the regular-season opener two weeks from Sunday.

Let's take a look at some of the top performers of the preseason:

Photos: Chargers at Seahawks In-Game

Browse through live action photos of the Bolts Preseason Week 3 matchup against the Seahawks in Seattle.

6LAC5955
1 / 128
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC5974
2 / 128
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC5992
3 / 128
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC6005
4 / 128
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC6019
5 / 128
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC3531
6 / 128
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC6038
7 / 128
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_10086
8 / 128
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_10123
9 / 128
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC6046
10 / 128
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC6055
11 / 128
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC3993
12 / 128
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_10143
13 / 128
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_10152
14 / 128
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_21412
15 / 128
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC6088
16 / 128
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_21407
17 / 128
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_10192
18 / 128
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_21343
19 / 128
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_10201
20 / 128
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_21380
21 / 128
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_21379
22 / 128
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC6106
23 / 128
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_21335
24 / 128
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_10259
25 / 128
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_10264
26 / 128
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC6184
27 / 128
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_10242
28 / 128
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC6165
29 / 128
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC6150
30 / 128
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_10436
31 / 128
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_10435
32 / 128
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC6471
33 / 128
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_10428
34 / 128
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_10590
35 / 128
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_21531
36 / 128
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_21514
37 / 128
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_10601
38 / 128
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_21517
39 / 128
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_21545
40 / 128
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_10616
41 / 128
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_21579
42 / 128
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC6561
43 / 128
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC6555
44 / 128
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_10418
45 / 128
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_10578
46 / 128
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_10585
47 / 128
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC6521
48 / 128
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_10599
49 / 128
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC6544
50 / 128
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_10838
51 / 128
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC6921
52 / 128
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_10817
53 / 128
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_10692
54 / 128
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_10693
55 / 128
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_10653
56 / 128
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC6854
57 / 128
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC6860
58 / 128
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC6619
59 / 128
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC6817
60 / 128
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC6874
61 / 128
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC6683
62 / 128
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_10948
63 / 128
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_10950
64 / 128
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC6947
65 / 128
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC6992
66 / 128
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_10894
67 / 128
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_10912
68 / 128
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC7015
69 / 128
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC7070
70 / 128
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC7010
71 / 128
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC7063
72 / 128
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC7050
73 / 128
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_11089
74 / 128
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_11009
75 / 128
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_11008
76 / 128
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC7217
77 / 128
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC7248
78 / 128
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC7199
79 / 128
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC7242
80 / 128
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC7223
81 / 128
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC7116
82 / 128
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC7153
83 / 128
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC7106
84 / 128
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_11243
85 / 128
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_11290
86 / 128
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_11252
87 / 128
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC7330
88 / 128
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC7363
89 / 128
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC7342
90 / 128
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_11214
91 / 128
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_11246
92 / 128
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_11247
93 / 128
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_11248
94 / 128
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC7386
95 / 128
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_11310
96 / 128
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_11352
97 / 128
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC7453
98 / 128
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC7458
99 / 128
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC7504
100 / 128
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_21762
101 / 128
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_21771
102 / 128
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC7697
103 / 128
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC4208
104 / 128
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC4153
105 / 128
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC4164
106 / 128
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC4126
107 / 128
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC4213
108 / 128
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC4225
109 / 128
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC4189
110 / 128
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC4172
111 / 128
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC4169
112 / 128
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC4180
113 / 128
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC4185
114 / 128
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC4151
115 / 128
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC7823
116 / 128
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC7810
117 / 128
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC7836
118 / 128
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC7792
119 / 128
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC7818
120 / 128
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC7721
121 / 128
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC7775
122 / 128
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC7813
123 / 128
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC7729
124 / 128
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC7785
125 / 128
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC7748
126 / 128
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC7742
127 / 128
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC7734
128 / 128
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Passing

With Justin Herbert held out, Chase Daniel and Easton Stick took every snap at quarterback. In three games, Daniel went 38-of-57 for 234 yards and an interception. Stick finished the preseason 27-of-38 for 224 yards and a touchdown.

After the game, Daniel spoke about the benefits of keeping three quarterbacks and his relationship with Herbert and Stick.

"I think he's come a far way," Daniel said of Stick. "I think he's had a good camp to be honest with you. We all three get along really well. They got some tough decisions to make in the next couple days and we're ready for anything – three, two, whatever it is. We both put our best foot forward and whatever comes of it, comes of it."

Related Links

Rushing

Sixth-round rookie running back Larry Rountree III led the Chargers this preseason with 122 yards on 22 carries (4.6 yards per carry).

Two weeks ago against the Rams, Rountree III ripped off runs of 24 and 25 yards, respectively. In Seattle, he had a team-high six carries for 27 yards.

"We wanted to make sure we gave our guys a plan that they could compete with," head coach Brandon Staley said. "I felt like we were able to evaluate a couple things in the run game. I thought Larry had a couple nice runs."

Receiving

Rookie wide receiver Joshua Palmer's impressive training camp transferred to the preseason games. He led the team with 10 catches for 65 yards, including three receptions for 26 yards in Seattle.

Palmer caught six passes for 36 yards in the preseason opener against the Rams, including four catches on the opening drive of the game. Last Sunday vs. the 49ers, Palmer scored a three-yard touchdown from Stick.

Tackles

Rookie linebacker Nick Niemann not only led the Chargers in total tackles this preseason with 28, he's tops in the entire NFL entering Sunday.

Atlanta linebacker Dorian Etheridge, who has 20 total tackles, plays the Cleveland Browns Sunday night.

Niemann had 13 total tackles and a sack against the Seahawks. After the game, he told Hall of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson that as a sixth-round pick, he wanted to show improvement and that he was a team player.

"Coming into the league, obviously nothing's guaranteed," Niemann said. "[I'm] just trying to come in here every day and learn as much as I can from the older guys and just try to find my way, find a role on the team and do whatever I can to help us win games. That was my main goal."

The Future is Here!

Secure your 2021 Season Ticket Memberships for only $100. Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Final 2021 Preseason Game Looms Large for Bolts

Saturday's game against the Seattle Seahawks will be the final opportunity for many Chargers players to prove their spot on the impending 53-man roster.
news

Training Camp Takeaways: Chase Daniel Talks Justin Herbert, QB Competition and Chargers Weapons 

"New Orleans had some pretty good offenses and I would say our receivers here are the best I've been a part of."
news

What's the Chargers' Defense's Potential, According to Kenneth Murray Jr.?

"Trying to be the best in the league and wanting to be the best in the league, it starts with that mindset. It starts with us setting that standard for ourselves and then going out and executing that."
news

Five Chargers Players Who Stood Out Against the 49ers

Outside linebacker Kyler Fackrell had a sack, two tackles and three quarterback hits in limited snaps.
news

Training Camp Takeaways: Derwin James Puts Exclamation Point on Joint Practices With 49ers

The All-Pro safety finished Friday with a pick-six against San Francisco's first-team offense.
news

Top Takeaways From the First Joint Practice With the 49ers

"I feel like we came out here and competed.  There was a lot of energy on both sides, but I feel like we got better today."
news

What Are the Chargers Looking To Get Out of the Joint Practices With the 49ers?

"We're going up against a good ball club, and I think it's gonna force our hand, it's gonna force their hand a little bit. Everybody's gonna wanna play at their highest level going up against another ball club."
news

Training Camp Takeaways: Brandon Staley Pleased With Chargers Rookies

"I thought that they played well the other night. I really like where that class is."
news

Five Players Who Stood Out in the Chargers' Preseason Opener

Linebacker Kyzir White had four first-half tackles, including a TFL that forced a punt in the opening quarter.
news

Why Justin Herbert and Derwin James Will Not Play in the 2021 Preseason

Head coach Brandon Staley said several other starters won't see any game action in August.
news

Top Takeaways from the Kicking Competition

"It's competition.  It's why you play the game. It's part of why you like football, why you love being in sports; the competition always brings out the best in people."

From Our Partners

news

10 Insights: Chase Daniel to Start Saturday at Seahawks

Here's what you need to know ahead of Chargers at Seahawks from Lumen Field.
news

Top 10 Quotes From the Final Day of Chargers Training Camp

Hear what the Bolts had to say at the conclusion of camp.
video

Chargers Weekly: Preseason Mega Roundtable

Chris Hayre is joined by six media voices who discuss top performers from Chargers training camp and look ahead to key position battles in the preseason finale against the Seattle Seahawks. The Athletic's Daniel Popper, Southern California News Group's Gilbert Manzano and Sports Illustrated's Fernando Ramirez at (0:10); voice of the Chargers Matt "Money" Smith, the Los Angeles Times' Jeff Miller and the Associated Press' Joe Reedy at (26:55).
gallery

Photos: Bolts Continue Preseason Prep

Take a look at some of the best photos from the Chargers Wednesday practice at Hoag Performance Center.
news

Chargers Sign Linebacker Nate Evans

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Nate Evans. In a corresponding move, the team waived defensive lineman Frederick Smith Jr.
news

Top 10 Quotes From Day 18 of Training Camp

Hear what the Bolts had to say after Tuesday's training camp practice.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Trim Roster to 80 Players

The Los Angeles Chargers today waived long snapper Ryan Langan, wide receiver Austin Proehl, tight end Matt Seybert and tackle Kyle Spalding. 
gallery

Top Shots: Bolts Host Niners at SoFi

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 match-up with the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Matt Seybert

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tight end Matt Seybert.
news

Larry Rountree III: "Seeking Knowledge From A Gang of OGs"

The rookie RB talks suiting up for his first NFL action, what it was like getting to speak to LaDainian Tomlinson, his mom's impact, and more.
video

Pass the Sticks: Derwin James vs. Kenneth Murray in Madden 22

Derwin James and Kenneth Murray face off in the brand new Madden 22 by EA Sports in this episode of Pass the Sticks powered by Toyota.
news

10 Insights: Easton Stick to Start Sunday vs. 49ers

Here's what you need to know ahead of 49ers at Chargers from SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Michael Bandy

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Michael Bandy.
video

Chargers Weekly: Mark Sanchez, Jim Trotter From Joint Practice With 49ers

Chris Hayre is joined by Fox Sports' Mark Sanchez (:10) to discuss Justin Herbert's development, Derwin James' return and practice observations. Later, NFL Media's Jim Trotter (10:43) discusses the importance of joint practices in today's NFL and expectations for the 2021 Chargers.
gallery

Top Photos from Training Camp Day 15

Take a look at some of the best photos from the fifteenth day of Chargers Training Camp 2021.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Announce Roster Moves

The Chargers signed OLB Davin Bellamy and released QB KJ Costello and TE Matt Seybert.
news

Training Camp Takeaways: Brandon Staley Pleased With Chargers Rookies

"I thought that they played well the other night. I really like where that class is."
news

Chargers Sign Matt Overton

The Los Angeles Chargers signed long snapper Matt Overton.
news

Chargers Release Three Players 

The Los Angeles Chargers released WR Michael Bandy, P Lachlan Edwards and K Alex Kessman.
gallery

Top Shots: Bolts Take Down Rams

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 13-6, win over the Rams at SoFi Stadium.
news

Top 10 Quotes From the Preseason Victory Over the Rams

Hear what the Bolts had to say after the 13-6 victory over the Rams.
news

10 Insights: What You Need to Know Ahead of Chargers vs. Rams

Asante Samuel Jr. is one of several rookies making their NFL debut on Saturday night.
video

Jerry O'Connell Joins Chargers Weekly

Chris Hayre is joined by NFL Media national insider Ian Rapoport (0:11), actor and Chargers fan Jerry O'Connell (9:01), NFL insider Adam Caplan (28:53), and ESPN senior NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler (41:46) from Chargers training camp.
gallery

Top Photos from Training Camp Day 12

Take a look at some of the best photos from the twelfth day of Chargers Training Camp 2021.
news

Los Angeles Chargers vs Los Angeles Rams: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

The Bolts' first preseason game of 2021 kicks off Saturday, Aug. 14 at 7:00pm PT.
video

Chargers Fans Happy to Be Back at SoFi for Fan Fest Practice

The Bolt Fam took over SoFi Stadium on Sunday to watch the Chargers hold one of their Training Camp practices in front of fans as the team gears up for their first preseason game against the Rams on Saturday.
news

The "Game Within the Game" for the Chargers Rookies

"Going against guys like Joey [Bosa], Uchenna [Nwosu]. All of those guys. It's definitely been an opportunity to learn really quickly. Just about the different moves, the different techniques at this level. That's been really good."
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Chris Okoye and KJ Sails

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Chris Okoye and cornerback KJ Sails.
gallery

Top Photos from Training Camp Day 8

Take a look at some of the best photos from the eighth day of Chargers Training Camp 2021.
video

Chargers Gaming Tournaments Coming Soon

Esports Entertainment Group is the Chargers' official esports tournament platform provider. Esports Entertainment Group will operate co-branded esports tournaments annually for the Chargers utilizing its Esports Gaming League ("EGL") platform. Click here to register here to learn more about upcoming tournaments!
video

Between 2 Kegs: Jalen Guyton vs. Shawne Merriman

On the season finale of Between 2 Kegs, Shawne Merriman faces off against Chargers wide receiver Jalen Guyton to answer each other's burning questions. Find out what talent Jalen thinks wide receiver Keenan Allen is overrated at, how Shawne got the nickname "Lights Out," and how Jalen would spend $1M. Powered by Bud Light.
news

What Kind of Defense is Brewing on the Bolts?

"They haven't seen anything like this. They haven't seen the speed we have in our defense … It's going to be really scary for a lot of teams."
Latest News
Advertising