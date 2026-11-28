The Los Angeles Chargers today elevated outside linebacker Andre Carter and cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
Carter came into the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2023, playing with Minnesota, Las Vegas, Detroit and Miami over the last three seasons before spending time with Washington this offseason. Carter saw action in 12 games as a rookie with the Vikings and three games with the Raiders in 2024, assisting on three tackles and splitting a sack. After not seeing action in 2019, he played three years (2020-22) at Army West Point, appearing in 33 games. He finished his career with 20.0 sacks, the second most in program history. Carter also totaled 99 tackles (63 solo), 26 tackles for loss, a pair of interceptions, seven pass breakups, five forced fumbles, a recovery and added a pair of blocked kicks during his Black Knights career. He had a dominant 2021 season, ranking No. 2 in the nation with a single-season program-record 15.5 sacks en route to third-team All-America honors from The Associated Press, the school's first AP All-American in over 30 years.
Kelly (name pronounced KAI-you BLUE KELL-ee), who came into the NFL as a fifth-round selection of the Baltimore Ravens in 2023 (157th overall), has played in 25 career games, including eight starts, with Seattle, Green Bay, Washington and Las Vegas. He saw the most action of his career last season with the Raiders, setting single-season career bests in games played (13), starts (eight), tackles (40), solo stops (31), interceptions (three), pass breakups (six) and fumble recoveries (one). Kelly was a two-time All-Pacific-12 honoree as Stanford in back-to-back seasons (2021-22), starting 35-of-38 career games for the Cardinal. He earned the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week early in the 2021 season after helping the team defeat 14th-ranked Southern California behind a seven-tackle performance that included four pass breakups and 31-yard pick-six. Over his career in Palo Alto, Calif., Kelly totaled 137 tackles (113 solo), three interceptions, 26 passes defensed, 1.5 tackles for loss, a sack, a forced fumble and two recoveries.