Electrifying J.J. Jones Shocked to be on 53-Man Roster

Sep 03, 2018 at 04:20 PM
Gossen_Rachel
Rachel Gossen

Contributing Writer

256 rookies heard their names called last April during the NFL Draft. They had found new homes on new teams, but for countless other young players, the fight was just beginning.

For the past 21 years, the Chargers have had at least one undrafted rookie make it onto the regular-season 53-man roster. This year, the Bolts' agreed to terms with 21 undrafted rookies, and now with training camp complete and initial rosters established, three have made it to the 53-man.

One of those three, wide receiver J.J. Jones, was shocked to realize he's finally reaching his dreams. The wide receiver never doubted his ability, but he knew the odds were stacked against him.

"I didn't have words," Jones said. "It was a blessing coming from giving great effort and the coaches seeing my talent. They gave me a chance. I was told one percent make it, and God gave me the opportunity to be one of the one percent. I'm so thankful."

The 5-10, 173-pound rookie out of West Georgia caught Head Coach Anthony Lynn's eye when he returned a punt during the second preseason game for a 72-yard touchdown. Lynn said Jones' biggest strength is his speed.

"We've tried to upgrade the speed on this football team, and he brought that speed element and points," Lynn said. "We need to score points, from everybody, not just offense. We need points from everybody."

For an undrafted rookie, it's a longshot to make it onto a team, but sometimes, those players turn out to be legends. One of the most iconic undrafted rookies ever is Antonio Gates, who just signed on for his 16th season with the team. Gates is the franchise leader in receptions (927) and receiving yards (11,508). His 114 touchdown receptions are the most of any tight end in league history…and he was once just like Jones – undrafted.

Jones has been looking up to veterans of the team all through training camp, explaining how they've helped him improve his game.

"Travis (Benjamin), Keenan (Allen), Tyrell (Williams); all the guys are great guys to be around," Jones remarked. "(They're showing me) how to be a pro, how to take care of my body and how to become the best receiver I can possibly become."

Now, with the first game of the season on Sunday, Jones is preparing for the real deal.

"Trying to get the jitters out…(it's) my first game as a real NFL player," Jones said. "Preseason is live action but it's not like the real game, so just trying to take it one day at a time."

Meet the 2018 Chargers 53-Man Roster

Presenting your 2018 Los Angeles Chargers.

3 QB Geno Smith
1 / 53

3 QB Geno Smith

Chargers/Eddie Perlas
4 K Michael Badgley
2 / 53

4 K Michael Badgley

5 P Donnie Jones
3 / 53

5 P Donnie Jones

6 K Nick Rose
4 / 53

6 K Nick Rose

11 WR Geremy Davis
5 / 53

11 WR Geremy Davis

Chargers/Mike Nowak
12 WR Travis Benjamin
6 / 53

12 WR Travis Benjamin

Chargers/Mike Nowak
13 WR Keenan Allen
7 / 53

13 WR Keenan Allen

Ryan Kang
16 WR Tyrell Williams
8 / 53

16 WR Tyrell Williams

Ric Tapia
17 QB Philip Rivers
9 / 53

17 QB Philip Rivers

Chargers/Mike Nowak
20 CB Desmond King
10 / 53

20 CB Desmond King

Greg Trott
23 S Rayshawn Jenkins
11 / 53

23 S Rayshawn Jenkins

Chargers/Mike Nowak/© 2018 Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
26 CB Casey Hayward Jr.
12 / 53

26 CB Casey Hayward Jr.

28 RB Melvin Gordon III
13 / 53

28 RB Melvin Gordon III

Mike Nowak/Chargers
29 CB Jeff Richards
14 / 53

29 CB Jeff Richards

30 RB Austin Ekeler
15 / 53

30 RB Austin Ekeler

Eddie Perlas/Los Angeles Chargers
31 S Adrian Phillips
16 / 53

31 S Adrian Phillips

Chargers/Mike Nowak
32 WR Justin Jackson
17 / 53

32 WR Justin Jackson

Chargers/Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak/Chargers
33 S Derwin James
18 / 53

33 S Derwin James

Mike Nowak/Chargers
34 FB Derek Watt
19 / 53

34 FB Derek Watt

Chargers/Mike Nowak
36 CB Brandon Facyson
20 / 53

36 CB Brandon Facyson

Mike Nowak/Chargers
37 S Jahleel Addae
21 / 53

37 S Jahleel Addae

Ric Tapia
38 RB Detrez Newsome
22 / 53

38 RB Detrez Newsome

Mike Nowak/Chargers/© 2018 Mike Nowak/Chargers
42 LB Uchenna Nwosu
23 / 53

42 LB Uchenna Nwosu

Chargers/Mike Nowak/© 2018 Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
43 CB Michael Davis
24 / 53

43 CB Michael Davis

Greg Trott
47 LS Mike Windt
25 / 53

47 LS Mike Windt

Chargers/Mike Nowak
48 LB Nick Dzubnar
26 / 53

48 LB Nick Dzubnar

50 LB Hayes Pullard
27 / 53

50 LB Hayes Pullard

51 OLB Kyle Emanuel
28 / 53

51 OLB Kyle Emanuel

Ryan Kang
53 C Mike Pouncey
29 / 53

53 C Mike Pouncey

Chargers/Mike Nowak
54 DE Melvin Ingram III
30 / 53

54 DE Melvin Ingram III

Los Angeles Chargers practice at Orange Coast College on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018 in Costa Mesa, CA.
31 / 53

Los Angeles Chargers practice at Orange Coast College on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018 in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
61 C/G Scott Quessenberry
32 / 53

61 C/G Scott Quessenberry

64 C/G Cole Toner
33 / 53

64 C/G Cole Toner

Chargers/Mike Nowak
66 G Dan Feeney
34 / 53

66 G Dan Feeney

Los Angeles Chargers at San Francisco 49rs on Thursday, August 30, 2018 in Santa Clara, CA. Final score: LAC 23 vs SF 21 . (Chargers/Mike Nowak) @Chargers - - chargers.com - -
35 / 53

Los Angeles Chargers at San Francisco 49rs on Thursday, August 30, 2018 in Santa Clara, CA. Final score: LAC 23 vs SF 21 . (Chargers/Mike Nowak)

    • @Chargers - - chargers.com - -
Chargers/Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak/Chargers
69 T Sam Tevi
36 / 53

69 T Sam Tevi

71 NT Damion Square
37 / 53

71 NT Damion Square

75 G Michael Schofield III
38 / 53

75 G Michael Schofield III

76 T Russell Okung
39 / 53

76 T Russell Okung

Chargers/Mike Nowak
77 G Forrest Lamp
40 / 53

77 G Forrest Lamp

80 TE Sean Culkin
41 / 53

80 TE Sean Culkin

Rick Scuteri
81 WR Mike Williams
42 / 53

81 WR Mike Williams

Chargers/Mike Nowak
84 WR Dylan Cantrell
43 / 53

84 WR Dylan Cantrell

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
85 TE Antonio Gates
44 / 53

85 TE Antonio Gates

86 TE Hunter Henry
45 / 53

86 TE Hunter Henry

88 TE Virgil Green
46 / 53

88 TE Virgil Green

Chargers/Mike Nowak
90 DE Anthony Lanier
47 / 53

90 DE Anthony Lanier

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
91 DL Justin Jones
48 / 53

91 DL Justin Jones

Mike Nowak/Chargers
92 NT Brandon Mebane
49 / 53

92 NT Brandon Mebane

93 DE Darius Philon
50 / 53

93 DE Darius Philon

Paul Spinelli
95 DT T.Y. McGill
51 / 53

95 DT T.Y. McGill

Chargers/Stephanie Romero/© 2018 Los Angeles Chargers
98 DE Isaac Rochell
52 / 53

98 DE Isaac Rochell

Eddie Perlas/Chargers
99 DE Joey Bosa
53 / 53

99 DE Joey Bosa

