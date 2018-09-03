Electrifying J.J. Jones Shocked to be on 53-Man Roster

256 rookies heard their names called last April during the NFL Draft. They had found new homes on new teams, but for countless other young players, the fight was just beginning.

For the past 21 years, the Chargers have had at least one undrafted rookie make it onto the regular-season 53-man roster. This year, the Bolts' agreed to terms with 21 undrafted rookies, and now with training camp complete and initial rosters established, three have made it to the 53-man.

One of those three, wide receiver J.J. Jones, was shocked to realize he's finally reaching his dreams. The wide receiver never doubted his ability, but he knew the odds were stacked against him.

"I didn't have words," Jones said. "It was a blessing coming from giving great effort and the coaches seeing my talent. They gave me a chance. I was told one percent make it, and God gave me the opportunity to be one of the one percent. I'm so thankful."

The 5-10, 173-pound rookie out of West Georgia caught Head Coach Anthony Lynn's eye when he returned a punt during the second preseason game for a 72-yard touchdown. Lynn said Jones' biggest strength is his speed.