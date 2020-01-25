Draft Analysts Share Thoughts and Observations from Senior Bowl Week

"[You've] got to start with Javon Kinlaw, the defensive lineman from South Carolina. Long, very physical, great first step. [He] kind of reminds me of Jerry Tillery [in] that he's around 6-6, 6-7, around 300 pounds, but can win with his hands beyond just the power that he has behind him. [He] has good pass-rushing moves. The other guy that I was really interested to watch … [is] Josh Jones, the big offensive tackle from Houston. Three years of starting experience, looks almost like [Cowboys tackle] Tyron Smith out there – does not have any bad weight to his frame. And watching his film, I see a lot of effortless power and he showed that [Tuesday] in the one-on-ones, just totally demolishing most of the defensive linemen that he was facing." – Chris Trapasso