Donnie Edwards is Chargers' Nominee for 2019 Salute to Service Award

The Los Angeles Chargers are proud to nominate team legend and former linebacker Donnie Edwards for the 2019 Salute to Service Award.

Presented by USAA, The Salute to Service Award annually recognizes NFL players, coaches, personnel and Legends who demonstrate an exemplary commitment to honoring and supporting the military community, as nominated by NFL clubs.

Finalists will be announced in January, and the recipient will be recognized at NFL Honors, a two-hour primetime awards special to air nationally on Feb. 1, 2019 the night before Super Bowl LIV.

During Edwards' five seasons with the team, No. 59 was twice voted as an All-Pro linebacker and at the time of his retirement, Edwards was one of only eight players in the history of the NFL to record 20 interceptions and 20 sacks over a career. While he was heavily involved with bettering the community and actively supporting the military during his playing days, Edwards has taken full advantage of his connections off the field to support the world around him, especially our military veterans, in his post-football life. It was Edwards' long-standing family ties to the military which moved him to lend his support to our troops overseas, including participating in seven tours with the USO proudly working to help boost morale for members of our military.

"My family has been in the military since my grandpa, who is a Pearl Harbor survivor with the 25th infantry division," Edwards said. "His service and sacrifice to this country has always pushed me to support our military and so I'm a life-long supporter of our military."

But now, Edwards' passion has taken a very special direction as he has founded the BEST DEFENSE FOUNDATION that takes World War II veterans and Vietnam Veterans back to their battlefields and memorials so they can make peace and pay respect to their fallen brothers who never got a chance to live a full life. It's been really rewarding for me. I've been taking back veterans for about 14 years and I've done over 33 programs around the world, from Berchtesgaden, Germany to the beaches of Iwo Jima, and all in-between."

Edwards finds that being able to help those who answered the call of duty to serve our country is a reward unlike any other and it's truly become a passion.