Don Coryell Named a Semifinalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame

The legendary coach was a visionary who completely changed the offensive game forevermore as without Coryell, football as we know it today would not exist. He drastically changed how the game is played on both offense and defense with his innovative approach to the passing game. The ground-breaking manner in which he attacked through the air earned him the "Air Coryell" moniker as he compiled a 72-60 record from 1978-86, capturing three division titles along the way and twice reaching the AFC Championship Game.