Top Quotes | Sebastian Joseph-Day's First Press Conference as a Charger

On why his skillset 'fits so well' in Staley's defensive scheme:

"With his scheme, it's about being strong at the point [of attack], you have to have strong hands and be heavy-handed, but also, you have to be intelligent and be able to read what you see, read formations, sets, see keys, backfield sets, tips and stuff like that. I was able to learn that and be able to thrive in it, thanks to Staley, since he taught it to us. I think that's just why it's a perfect fit."

On the imperative behind his work in the community:

"I feel like the community, in essence, is me — you have to give back. The community is our future. That's a huge thing that I've been brought up on, my parents always harped on that. I felt like, obviously, what I've done here shouldn't have been short-finished. L.A. is such a beautiful place with so many beautiful pockets. In essence, the community is the most important thing for the future generation. Just always trying to give back to our youth, helping them grow and be a positive influence — influencing them a little bit goes a long way. That's why I wanted to stay out here."

On how he and the unit will 'fix' the run defense:

"Just being myself, taking it one day at a time. Not thinking about last year, because it's a new year now, and just being available, being myself and doing the right things each and every day."

On the 'lasting impressions' Staley left on him from the 2020 season:

"Film study. I felt like I became such a better football player because of it, just watching film, knowing what they're going to do based on backfield sets — basically, what the opposition is telling you because of him and the impact he left. He's a student of the game. He's brilliant. I'm telling you, it's going to be fun. I'm really excited."

On his 'evolution':

"I think the evolution is going to be just me getting better. That's my main goal, to get better and do whatever I can to help this team win."

On the 'spirit' that he brings to the team:

"I can't really explain it. It's just me being myself. I'm just a happy guy. I appreciate each day, taking each day one day at a time. I guess you'll have to see. I'm just me. I appreciate Coach Staley saying the kind words, but I don't really know how to explain it. I can be fun. I can tell jokes. That's really it."

On the Chargers defense:

"It's lit. It's up. [OLB] Khalil Mack, [S] Derwin James [Jr.], [CB] Asante Samuel Jr., [CB] J.C. Jackson, [DL] A.J. [Austin Johnson], me, obviously, on the other side, [WR] Keenan Allen, [Mike] Williams, Herbo [QB Justin Herbert]. The O-line has [C Corey] Linsley at center. I played against him, he's a great player — one of the best centers I've played against. We're loaded. It's up and it's stuck. It's fun when you see that much potential, but then again, potential doesn't mean anything. You have to bring your hardhat and lunch pail, get to it each and every day. We're going to get to it, for sure."

On if he will move to Orange County:

"I'm probably going to move down here. It's a little ways away. It's probably a two hours with traffic. L.A. is so amazing, there are so many pockets. I didn't think that it was that far until I got down here. It's a whole different world. It's cool. It's a blessing, I'm thankful. I'm happy."

On hosting a podcast with Mike Tyson:

"It's lit. Mike's a good dude. He's a great guy. It's fun. It's great experience for me for what I want to do after I'm done playing. I'm just blessed with the fact that he trusts me to do it with him. It's been an honor. Mike's an icon. He's an incredible athlete, but an even better person. He's a good dude, too. Very intelligent. Check out Hotboxin' With Mike Tyson. Check out Dine N Bash, too. I try to highlight small businesses, small restaurants and whatnot. I try to highlight them and give them a voice."

On the response he's received from the fans on his community involvement:

"It's been awesome. Obviously, I take pride in playing football, but I don't try to box myself in with that. One of the most rewarding and accomplishing feelings was when I was at one of the spots that I love to eat at and someone said to me, 'You're Sebastian, right? I came here because you recommended this. I love the support that you're doing.' That made my day because that's what it's all about, just giving back and being able to highlight all of these awesome restaurant owners that work day in and day out to make their dream come true. That's something that I really take in, personally, that beats any sack or any accolade like that."

On returning from injury last season to play in Super Bowl LVI:

"Honestly, that was one of the most humbling experiences for me because I felt like I was putting together my most complete year as a player. It was super humbling. Honestly, it made me more hungry. It made me appreciate the game with a whole different perspective. It was amazing. Then, being able to come back and win it, there's no better feeling. I can't even describe it. I'm just blessed and thankful for my time over there with the Rams, and them giving me a chance. I was a sixth-round pick from Rutgers. There were a lot of odds stacked against me. I'm just blessed and thankful. I'm thankful to be here. Just being here, in general, it still surreal. I won't take it for granted, that's for sure."

On the impact former Rams DE Michael Brockers has had on his career: