Three Takeaways: Brandon Staley on Khalil Mack and J.C. Jackson

The start of the new league year brought exciting news to the Chargers fanbase as six-time Pro Bowl OLB Khalil Mack was officially traded to the Bolts on Wednesday.

Among those excited for Mack joining the Bolts is head coach Brandon Staley, who coached him when they were in Chicago. After Mack's introductory press conference, Staley talked about the type of player the Bolts are adding to their roster.

"He's an outstanding pass rusher from a lot of different locations," Staley said. "He's versatile and he's a consistent performer. Durable, he has the type of toughness that we really value…that's what makes him one of the greatest in the game."

Mack explained during his introductory press conference that he's more about action rather than talking when it comes to his game. Staley echoed that message when he went into more detail about Mack's impact on a team and the style of leadership he brings to an organization.

"[He leads] by example," Staley said of Mack's leadership style. "He is going to show you what it should look like and that's why he's so special. When he got to Chicago, our entire team changed, our entire team. We were a top-10 defense [before] he got there and when he got there, we became a number one defense. We had a good defense, but when he came, we became the best defense and it's because of who he is on a day-to-day basis."

Staley described Mack as a superstar player and talked about the presence that he has on the field and in a locker room.