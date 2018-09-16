Defensive Rookies Show Out in Win

However, James still feels he needs to get better.

"Every day, I feel like I'm taking what my coaches are giving me and just trying to get better," he said. "I always envisioned myself playing on Sundays and making plays. Playing in the backyard with my friends when I was younger. Just thinking back that one day I may play (in the league). Now, just finally transitioning and it's slowing down for me a lot."

Desmond King knows what it's like to be in James, Nwosu and White's shoes. After all, he was a rookie who earned a ton of playing time a year ago. Like everyone else, he too is awfully impressed by the way the trio showed out on Sunday.

"Derwin is a phenomenal athlete," he said. "That guy is freakish out there (coming) off the edge rushing and dropping back in coverage. I think once he gets the hang of it, he's going to be a great player. Kyzir, his game and his talents speak for themselves. He's out there as a linebacker running out there with the tight ends and receivers just making plays. That's what we expect from the young guys and I'm pretty sure they're going to keep growing throughout the season."

As far as James is concerned, he believes this can be just the tip of the iceberg.

In order to get there, he knows the rookies still need to put in a ton of work.